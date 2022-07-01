Iron County fire draws 12 departments

With a shortage of manpower and necessary water, four alarms were struck and 12 departments responded to a two-building fire in Iron County on Thursday afternoon.
At about 3 p.m., Bismarck Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a residential structure fire with rescue. Upon arrival, crews found a garage or outbuilding fully involved that had spread to a nearby barn full of hay.
The residence was not involved, but a second alarm was struck to get additional personnel and water to the scene. Due to low manpower turnouts preventing some departments from responding, the equivalent of a fourth alarm was struck to get adequate personnel on scene.
A total of 12 departments brought 17 apparatus and 38 personnel to the site. Crews remained on the scene for approximately three and a half hours. Responding departments were Doe Run, Farmington, Park Hills, Irondale, Leadwood, Potosi Fire, Belgrade, De Soto Rural, Big River/Bonne Terre, Wolf Creek, and Desloge. Jefferson R-7 Fire Protection District provided coverage to the Bismarck area and handled a call for service during the fire. No injuries were reported during the incident.
Information for this article was provided by the Bismarck Fire Department Facebook Page.
