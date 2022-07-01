 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Daily Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by First State Community Bank
alert top story

Iron County fire draws 12 departments

  • 0

With a shortage of manpower and necessary water, four alarms were struck and 12 departments responded to a two-building fire in Iron County on Thursday afternoon.

At about 3 p.m., Bismarck Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a residential structure fire with rescue. Upon arrival, crews found a garage or outbuilding fully involved that had spread to a nearby barn full of hay.

The residence was not involved, but a second alarm was struck to get additional personnel and water to the scene. Due to low manpower turnouts preventing some departments from responding, the equivalent of a fourth alarm was struck to get adequate personnel on scene.

A total of 12 departments brought 17 apparatus and 38 personnel to the site. Crews remained on the scene for approximately three and a half hours. Responding departments were Doe Run, Farmington, Park Hills, Irondale, Leadwood, Potosi Fire, Belgrade, De Soto Rural, Big River/Bonne Terre, Wolf Creek, and Desloge. Jefferson R-7 Fire Protection District provided coverage to the Bismarck area and handled a call for service during the fire. No injuries were reported during the incident.

People are also reading…

Information for this article was provided by the Bismarck Fire Department Facebook Page.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

From Raider to Viking

From Raider to Viking

North County School District is losing a longtime educator next year, as Assistant Superintendent Jason Samples becomes superintendent for Val…

Watch Now: Related Video

This car-bike hybrid could be the future of city travel

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News