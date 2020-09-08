 Skip to main content
Iron County hospital is new home to air ambulance
Iron County hospital is new home to air ambulance

Iron County Medical Center is new home to air ambulance

Trucks arrive at Iron County Medical Center Tuesday with a double-wide trailer for an air ambulance base.

 Submitted

The Survival Flight air ambulance base in Festus is relocating to Iron County Medical Center in Pilot Knob. On Tuesday, trucks arrived at the hospital with a double-wide trailer for the base.

Survival Flight is a company that provides emergency medical air and ground transportation for critically injured patients and they have formed a partnership with Iron County Medical Center.

The Survival Flight 1 will be equipped with a full-time crew and a larger Bell 407 helicopter that has additional capabilities and a larger capacity compared to smaller helicopters often used in the industry, according to a release from the hospital.

“Iron County Medical Center is proud to join with Survival Flight and expand our capabilities to deliver life-saving care at critical times,” Joshua Gilmore, CEO of Iron County Medical Center, said in the release. “Survival Flight has a history of excellence here and we know our patients will be well-served.”

