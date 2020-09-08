Iron County hospital is new home to air ambulance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Survival Flight air ambulance base in Festus is relocating to Iron County Medical Center in Pilot Knob. On Tuesday, trucks arrived at the hospital with a double-wide trailer for the base.

Survival Flight is a company that provides emergency medical air and ground transportation for critically injured patients and they have formed a partnership with Iron County Medical Center.

The Survival Flight 1 will be equipped with a full-time crew and a larger Bell 407 helicopter that has additional capabilities and a larger capacity compared to smaller helicopters often used in the industry, according to a release from the hospital.

“Iron County Medical Center is proud to join with Survival Flight and expand our capabilities to deliver life-saving care at critical times,” Joshua Gilmore, CEO of Iron County Medical Center, said in the release. “Survival Flight has a history of excellence here and we know our patients will be well-served.”

