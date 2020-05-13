Iron County human remains identified

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Iron County Coroner Tim Harbison has identified the human remains found in a creek between Annapolis and Des Arc on May 2. The body has been identified as Gary Lee Larter of Annapolis.

Larter was reported missing from his Annapolis residence in September of 2019. His family has been notified.

Harbison said a forensic anthropologist with the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office was able to use medical records to confirm the identity. The cause of death remains unknown but evidence collected leads investigators to believe that no foul play is suspected.

The case has been investigated by the cooperative work of the Iron County Coroner’s Office, Iron County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drugs and Crime Control.

