An area man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly raped a teenage girl at an area lake development after he found her passed out.
Cecil Burrow, 60, of Ironton, is being charged with felony rape in the first degree after reportedly "knowingly having sexual intercourse with a teenaged girl who was incapable of consent because of intoxication and was manifestly unable or known by defendant to be unable to make a reasonable judgment as to the nature or harmfulness of the sexual intercourse," that according to court documents.
According to a probable cause statement, on July 25 a detective with the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department conducted a recorded interview with a 19-year-old girl who explained she was a victim of a rape that occurred at Lake Hannah.
The detective reported the girl told him that on July 14 she was extremely intoxicated and passed out on a bed in a camping trailer. She said she didn’t know the person who lived there and was not familiar with the residence.
The girl said when she woke up her bikini bottom was off and she was naked from the waist down. She said she immediately felt pain.
On Aug. 3 the detective interviewed Burrow at the sheriff’s department and he stated that he did have sex with a 19-year-old girl in his camping trailer. Burrow told the detective that prior to the sex she was confused and intoxicated.
Burrow said she was slurring her words and was stumbling around. He reprortedly admitted he had sex with her while she was intoxicated. He said just prior to picking the girl up at a nearby campsite he was aware that she was passed out on a hammock in a rain storm.
Burrow was booked in the St. Francois County Jail on a $150,000 bond, but has since bonded out.
