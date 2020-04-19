Iron County reports second confirmed COVID-19 case

The Iron County Health Department said it is actively investigating this case and has identified and contacted people who may have come into contact with the individual while the person was infectious, and will monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms. This person is a close contact of a positive case and became symptomatic while in the required quarantine.

The Iron County Health Department said it is taking necessary precautions to keep its patients and community safe, will continue to diligently monitor the COVID-19 situation and will continue to follow CDC guidelines to help protect the public’s health and limit spread of the infection.

According to the health department, if you suspect that you have COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, call your healthcare provider before seeking care. If you would need emergency care, inform the 911 operator of your or a household member's illness when calling to request emergency assistance.