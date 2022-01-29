Iron County sheriff hospitalized in critical condition

A press release sent out Saturday by the Iron County Sheriff’s Office announced that Sheriff Jeff Burkett who had previously contracted Covid-19 has now developed double pneumonia and is hospitalized in critical condition.

The release states, “Sheriff Burkett is currently in one of the most serious battles of his life and is surrounded by family, friends and co-workers at this time.”

Burkett tested positive for Covid-19 on Jan. 15 and went into quarantine. His condition was reportedly stable for several days and he appeared to be improving before he was placed in the hospital with double pneumonia.

In Burkett’s absence, Chris Barton is serving as acting sheriff. In response to the sheriff’s illness, he said, “Sheriff Burkett has brought so much positive change to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office during his short tenure. His absence has been immediately felt by our deputies and professional staff members. We join his wife, two beautiful children and myriad of family, friends and law enforcement supporters who are saying their prayers today in hope of the Sheriff’s speedy recovery.”

Barton assured the public that the sheriff’s office “is still providing full-service law enforcement services to the citizens of Iron County.” He also said that he had “already alerted law enforcement executives in neighboring counties and the Missouri State Highway Patrol” and that all were willing and able to provide support during Burkett’s absence.

The press release also states that “the entire Iron County Sheriff’s Office asks for your sincerest thoughts and prayers for Sheriff Burkett as [he] battles his way through this life-altering challenge.”

