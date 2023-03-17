Iron County Sheriff Jeffery L. Burkett, 46, along with Sheriff's Deputy Matthew A. Cozad, 39, Chase R. Bresnahan, 31, and Donald R. Gaston, 62, were reportedly taken into custody Thursday afternoon on multiple felony charges.

Iron County Sheriff Burkett has been charged with eight counts, including participating knowingly in criminal street gang activities, first-degree attempted kidnapping, first-degree stalking, second-degree stalking, obtaining criminal history record info under false pretense, misusing 911, making a false report, and conspiracy to commit a class a/b/c felony or unclassified felony exceeding 10 years.

Iron County Deputy Major Bresnahan is charged with seven counts, including participating knowingly in criminal street gang activities, first-degree stalking, second-degree stalking, obtaining criminal history record info under false pretense, misusing 911, and two counts of conspiracy to commit a class a/b/c felony or unclassified felony exceeding 10 years.

Iron County Deputy Cozad faces six counts, including participating knowingly in criminal street gang activities, first-degree stalking, second-degree stalking, misusing 911, and two counts of conspiracy to commit a class a/b/c felony or unclassified felony exceeding 10 years.

Gaston has been charged with six counts, including participating knowingly in criminal street gang activities, attempted parental kidnapping, first-degree stalking, second-degree stalking, obtaining criminal history record info under false pretense, misusing 911, making a false report, and conspiracy to commit a class a/b/c felony or unclassified felony exceeding 10 years.

According to probable cause statements filed in the cases, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at about 6:22 p.m., Washington County 911 received a report of a disturbance happening between Donald Ricky "Rick" Gaston and a woman. The location reportedly provided was an address on Highway 21 in Caledonia, inside Iron County.

Washington County 911 has an operating agreement with Iron County to handle 911 calls, as well as law enforcement dispatching and M.U.L.E.S. inquiries, according to the report.

The report states 911 dispatchers documented in the call log Rick Gaston was physically aggressive; however, emergency medical services were not requested. Audio recordings from Washington County 911 reportedly confirmed Iron County Deputy Bresnahan and two other deputies arrived at the residence at 6:40 p.m.

Investigators allegedly obtained a video recording that was captured from a cell device on the evening of the reported argument between Gaston and the woman; however, the camera lens was positioned where the screen was lying against an object. The report states the video portion could not be seen, but the audio captured the argument.

The report notes the recording was about four minutes long. Near the end of the video, investigators said it is apparent that Gaston and the woman are verbally arguing about a bottle of liquor that costs $50. Gaston allegedly became agitated and could reportedly be heard yelling loudly, calling the woman a "f------ psycho," and repeatedly saying, "what the f--- is wrong with you." Gaston then allegedly yelled, "get the f--- out of my (inaudible)." The woman could reportedly be heard saying, "get out of my face."

The report states the sound of a metal object hitting something could be heard on the recording, and the woman said again, "get out of my face." Gaston reportedly yelled, "touch me again." Police say a juvenile female voice is heard saying, "touch her again, and I swear to God I'll call the f------ cops." Gaston allegedly said, "she just punched me in the face," as the video ends abruptly.

Once Gaston and the woman were separated by law enforcement, the woman reportedly left the house with her two minor children. Henry and her children stayed at a different residence that evening.

At about 7:17 p.m., the report states the deputies contacted the dispatch center by radio and said, "the parties have been separated." All officers were reportedly cleared from the call and immediately signed off duty for the evening. No injuries to anyone were reported to 911 dispatch that evening, per the report.

The next day, on Feb. 9, the report states the woman contacted Iron County Sheriff's deputies to accompany her back to the home to retrieve personal items. When they arrived, Gaston allegedly stood outside the residence and refused to allow anyone to enter the house. Sometime after the woman left the address, the report states she traveled to a relative's home in Jefferson County with her children to seek safe refuge from Gaston.

On Friday, Feb. 10, the report states Iron County Deputy Bresnahan submitted a warrant application to the Iron County Prosecuting Attorney. The warrant application reportedly requested felony charges of first-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. The report indicates that the prosecuting attorney denied the issuance of any criminal charges related to the case.

Later that day, at 6:28 p.m., the report states Iron County Sheriff Burkett called Washington County 911 dispatch and requested a cell phone "ping," which is used to identify the location of cell devices. Burkett allegedly said the purpose of the ping was for a "check-the-well-being," a type of police response in which officers check in on someone to ensure they are safe. Burkett reportedly also said the mother (the woman with whom Gaston had been arguing) had fled the county with a child and referenced a court order that allegedly stated the child's father should have been notified.

The report states Burkett went on to say the child might be injured and the woman was possibly intoxicated. The sheriff then reportedly provided the woman's cell number while on the phone with the 911 center and allegedly indicated he was with Gaston. Minutes later, Washington County 911 contacted the cell phone service provider and requested the ping based on information reportedly provided by Burkett. The report notes that "exigent phone pings" require certification to the cell service provider of "immediate danger of death or injury to a person."

At 6:44 p.m., the report states the 911 center provided Burkett with the first location ping of the woman's phone, which indicated a location near Leadington, in St. Francois County. A second ping location was reportedly given to Burkett a short time later, showing the woman was in Iron County. Two additional pings were received and relayed by phone to the sheriff, both of which reportedly showed the phone location to be in the Iron County area. After a fifth ping location was received, the 911 operator reportedly mentioned that the woman was possibly headed back to her home. Burkett then allegedly stated, "I hope like hell she is, because when I catch her, she's gonna sit in my jail."

At 8:19 p.m., the report states the 911 dispatcher made phone contact with Burkett, indicating the phone pings were showing a direction of travel on Route M toward Highway 21, which is in Washington County. The report alleges Burkett suspected the woman was traveling to a relative's home in Washington County. The sheriff reportedly told the dispatcher to tell Washington County deputies to stop at the address's entrance and not enter the property.

The report indicates Burkett said, "Mr. Gaston is going to come up there and try to get his daughter." The dispatcher reportedly responded, "you want them to go there but don't." Burkett allegedly said, "yeah, just park at the entrance; don't go onto the property." The report states the dispatcher, with hesitation, replied, "okay." Burkett reportedly said, "that's at Mr. Gaston's request."

The report notes that the dispatcher asked what the address was, and Burkett could be heard asking someone the address, and a male voice responded, "I have no idea." The dispatcher reportedly asked Burkett if he still wanted the woman detained, and he allegedly said, "yeah, once Mr. Gaston has his little girl, then we'll detain her."

The male voice in the background could also reportedly be heard saying the same thing as if the unidentified male was telling Burkett what to say, according to the report.

The report states the 911 dispatcher then contacted a Washington County deputy by phone and said, "these people are driving me absolutely nuts… Iron County is out with the dad of the girl that is with the mom. He said he's going to get up there and get the little girl before you go on the property, and then you can arrest her." The deputy reportedly responded by saying, "I wonder why he doesn't want us on his property?" The dispatcher replied, "That's what I was wondering." The deputy reportedly said, "huh, this is getting real fishy."

At 9:22 p.m., Gaston allegedly called the 911 dispatch center. The report states he told the dispatcher he was trying to reach Burkett and said, "he and I are working together tonight." Previous reports indicate Gaston is not a law enforcement officer.

Gaston allegedly told the dispatcher that he wanted Burkett to call him. The dispatcher asked Gaston if he had any further information. Gaston reportedly stated that the ping was close to a lake and felt like the woman could be traveling to his ex-wife's house in a St. Francois County lake development community.

At 9:25 p.m., the report states Iron County Deputy Cozad contacted Washington County 911 to enter a "stop-and-hold" on the woman and her vehicle. The stop-and-hold was reportedly entered into the Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System (M.U.L.E.S.).

About ten minutes later, the report states the 911 dispatcher spoke with a Washington County deputy by phone who relayed information that the woman was likely traveling to Jefferson County because she had a relative that was connected to a law enforcement officer there. The deputy also reportedly said that since the last ping was in Jefferson County, they were clear from assisting Iron County.

At 9:51 p.m., the report states the 911 dispatcher contacted Burkett by phone and said the most recent phone ping was located near a Jefferson County road. The dispatcher reportedly said she looked up directions to the Jefferson County officer's home and believed the phone ping was at his address.

The 911 dispatch center contacted the Jefferson County dispatch center minutes later, relaying details about the incident and that the woman's phone was pinging on the Jefferson County road. The Jefferson County dispatcher reportedly inquired if a warrant for charges had been entered for the woman, to which the Washington County dispatcher replied that they were informed a warrant application was submitted to the Iron County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, but charges had not been issued.

At 10:22 p.m., the Washington County 911 dispatch center called Burkett and gave him the information provided by Jefferson County dispatch. Burkett allegedly said, "Mr. Gaston is on his way up there. He is in De Soto now; just turned onto H Highway." He then reportedly asked for confirmation about the directions to the Jefferson County law enforcement officer's home, where they believed the woman might have been going. The report states the dispatcher confirmed that was the location of the ping and then gave Burkett the address.

During an interview with Gaston, the report notes that investigators learned the phone ping location was provided to Gaston by Burkett.

At 11:01 p.m., the report states a Jefferson County law enforcement officer contacted Washington County 911 following his contact with the woman and her children. The officer reported doing a "check-the-well-being" as requested by Iron County, saying he found no visible injuries and said the children were fine.

The report states 911 dispatch relayed the information from the Jefferson County officer to Burkett. The dispatcher reportedly told the sheriff that Jefferson County authorities did not take the woman into custody, and Burkett allegedly stated, "okay, that's fine… Well, they're gonna have another issue because Gaston is on his way there."

Just after midnight on Feb. 11, the Jefferson County officer called 911 dispatch and stated the Iron County sheriff had not contacted him; however, he said Gaston had called him on his personal cell phone. The officer inquired who had provided Gaston with his number. The dispatcher reportedly said it was Burkett who gave out the number because they had not.

The report notes that on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 2:52 a.m., Iron County Deputy Bresnahan called Washington County 911 dispatch requesting a phone ping for the endangerment of a child.

Bresnahan allegedly stated the ping was related to the case involving the woman they had been looking for and provided a cell number. The 911 dispatch center reportedly called Bresnahan back and rejected the ping request because it was not an active investigation.

The report states Bresnahan contacted the cell service provider and initiated an exigent ping for the woman's phone. The service provider reportedly accepted the information and sent an email confirmation of the ping to Bresnahan's cell phone. The emails were later verified following a digital analysis of the device, according to police.

Burkett, Gaston, Bresnahan, and Cozad were booked at the Washington County Jail on Thursday. Burkett's bond was set at $500,000 cash-only. Cozad, Bresnahan, and Gaston are in custody, each with a $400,000 cash-only bond set in their cases.

Burkett's attorney, Gabe Crocker, with the Crocker Law Firm in Clayton, provided comment on the charges against his client following Thursday's arrests.

"This is a classic example of small-town politics gone awry," said Crocker. "My client and I look very forward to exposing the darker side of this story - then, and only then, should one form their opinion. There is much more to this story."