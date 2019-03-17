Try 3 months for $3
fatal crash
File photo

An Irondale man was killed in a one-vehicle accident on Highway 8 Friday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 6:37 p.m. Friday, Ricky D. Banks, 57, of Irondale, was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer on Highway 8 near Route M when he suffered a medical condition, causing the vehicle to go off the roadway and strike several trees. He was pronounced dead at Parkland Health Center. 

Reports indicate he was wearing a seat belt.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments