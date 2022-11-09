 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ironton: 70% of voters approve Proposition S

On Tuesday, residents in the city of Ironton voted for Missouri American Water to become their provider of water and wastewater service, according to a press release from American Water Communications.

According to unofficial results, 70% of voters in Ironton supported the Proposition S ballot measure.

“What we’ve been doing isn’t working,” said Bob Lourwood, mayor of Ironton. “We need to make changes to protect our way of life. Missouri American Water has the experience to improve our systems and has helped communities like ours across the state.”

“Our team is proud to provide nearly one in four Missourians with clean, safe, and reliable water or wastewater service, and we look forward to extending our service to the City of Ironton,” said Rich Svindland, president of Missouri American Water.

Missouri American Water has committed to investing $8.4 million over the next 10 years to upgrade Ironton’s water and wastewater systems to achieve regulatory compliance and improve water quality.

