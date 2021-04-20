Ironton dog famous for watching over three-way stop

The page quickly became a place for community members to share their Ike sightings and stories, such as those that say there has been a dog watching over that intersection for as long as they can remember, him moving aside for ambulances and funeral processions, or that of a former Iron County dispatcher who had to reassure a lot of visitors to Elephant Rocks State Park that Ike and his dad were not homeless.

“Folks say the page has become a bright spot in their day, just like Ike,” Dill said. “In times like these, I think we all benefit from bright spots in our days. The almost-daily Ike photos are uplifting surprises in news feeds. Stories about him make us laugh, smile, and appreciate the good in humanity.”

The group was nearing 2,000 members before a TV news story out of Cape Girardeau aired about Ike. But since that story, the group has ballooned to more than 4,000 members from all around the world.

“In the following days, other news outlets and newspapers continued to air the story,” Dill said. “It continues to air at least somewhere each day. People usually join the group within minutes of watching it on their morning and evening news shows.”