Ironton dog famous for watching over three-way stop

If you frequent the three-way stop at Highway 21 and Route N in Ironton, you’ve probably seen him.
A white hound dog with brown ears and a few black and brown spots. His name is Ike, otherwise known as the panhandling crossroads dog.
He hangs out near the road and in the road and runs traffic control. He does not move for the traffic, so the traffic flows around him. It’s like he’s waiting to collect a toll that comes in the form of treats like chicken breasts, McDonald’s cheeseburgers, and even biscuits and gravy.
His home – where he is fed and loved – is near the crossroads.
“It’s not like he doesn’t get fed at home,” owner Sherry Miller said. “He hears the other dogs start barking. He knows either my husband or my son’s feeding, so he’ll come home.”
Ike is a fixture in the Ironton community and has kind of become the town dog. He’s been doing this his whole life, 8 or so years, and he’s the second generation to watch over the intersection.
“His dad was the first one,” Miller said.
But it’s only recently that Ike’s story is making its way around the world, thanks to his very own Facebook page, Fans of Crossroads Dog.
Bonne Terre resident Julia Dill started the page about a month ago after posting a picture of Ike on her own page.
“So many recognized, commented, and shared about him,” she explained. “The stories and sentiments about him seemed special, and I didn't want them to be lost. I also hoped it would make him safer by informing out-of-towners that he has a home and is just where he wants to be.”
The day she started the page, she invited two friends. The group quickly grew to 500 that same day.
“So many joined overnight, that I contacted his owners just to make sure we had their blessing to continue the group,” Dill said. “Sherry said it was fine. Since then, she's become a good friend. They've been very kind to share Ike with all of us.”
By the third day, Dill said, “Ike for Mayor” T-shirts were being designed, poems and songs were being written about him, and a “Watch for Ike” sign for his yard was ordered. They turned the merchandise into a fundraiser for a local charity.
“Signs, shirts, tanks, coozies, dog apparel, and more are available on the Facebook group,” she said. “And all proceeds benefit Backpack Impact, which sends weekend meals home with kids during the school year in Arcadia Valley.”
Group member Shari Moss of Dirty Lucy Designs volunteers her time to collect orders and make and distribute the shirts. The signs are made by Signs Etc.
The page quickly became a place for community members to share their Ike sightings and stories, such as those that say there has been a dog watching over that intersection for as long as they can remember, him moving aside for ambulances and funeral processions, or that of a former Iron County dispatcher who had to reassure a lot of visitors to Elephant Rocks State Park that Ike and his dad were not homeless.
“Folks say the page has become a bright spot in their day, just like Ike,” Dill said. “In times like these, I think we all benefit from bright spots in our days. The almost-daily Ike photos are uplifting surprises in news feeds. Stories about him make us laugh, smile, and appreciate the good in humanity.”
The group was nearing 2,000 members before a TV news story out of Cape Girardeau aired about Ike. But since that story, the group has ballooned to more than 4,000 members from all around the world.
“In the following days, other news outlets and newspapers continued to air the story,” Dill said. “It continues to air at least somewhere each day. People usually join the group within minutes of watching it on their morning and evening news shows.”
Members say they've seen the story on TV or newspapers in Belgium, Finland, Canada, India, and France, according to Dill. As it spreads through social media, people from other countries have joined including Ireland, Mexico, Slovakia, Australia, and the United Kingdom.
Ike's story has also ran on numerous U.S. news outlets, including California, Texas, Florida, Ohio, Colorado, New Mexico, Tennessee, and more. And the members that have joined the group represent even more states than that.
“This is just absolutely amazing,” Miller said about Ike’s newfound fame. “I could never have imagined in a million years.”
On top of the photos and stories of Ike, group members are now sharing photos of their own dogs and sharing posts of other adoptable pets in the area.
“It's also brought so many people together from all places and walks of life,” Dill said. “They love his attitude, his calmness, his steadfast yet surprising presence. A common sentiment is that Ike has no idea of the joy he's brought to so many people's lives and that he makes their days brighter.”
One group member shared this sentiment about Ike: “So many people (are) in a big hurry these days and Ike shows that life doesn't have to be fast pace. Enjoy life, slow down and smell the roses, as the phrase says, and thank Ike. He may have saved a life today, slowing someone down with his traffic control.”
