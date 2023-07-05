On June 22, Kenneth Michael Dahl, 33, of Ironton, was charged with four felonies in St. Francois County. A criminal complaint lists the felonies as one count of second-degree burglary, one count of tampering with a motor vehicle, one count of stealing a firearm, and one count of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage exceeding $1,000.

A probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department states deputies were called to the scene of an accident on June 18. Witnesses said a Dodge Ram truck drove past them at a high rate of speed, lost control, and struck a power pole. The driver was said to have fled on foot from the scene.

The report states deputies were in the process of correctly identifying the owner of the truck when dispatch reported the truck owner called and reported the truck stolen. Investigators reviewed camera footage at the truck owner's home and identified Dahl as he forced his way into the home through the front door.

Dahl allegedly made his way into a bedroom in the house where he took a 9mm Glock model firearm before entering the kitchen and stealing keys to motor vehicles and other locks. The report states that in the footage, Dahl is seen getting into the truck and leaving.

Deputies reportedly found the stolen Glock inside the truck at the accident scene. The report states the truck and the firearm were returned to the owner. The report also states the truck sustained total damage in the accident and the power pole Dahl struck with the truck was broken. The total property damage is believed to exceed $1,000.

A review of Missouri Case Net shows this is not the first time Dahl has been charged with theft and tampering. There are several felony convictions recorded. Dahl is currently out on a $20,000 bond with special conditions. A counsel status hearing is scheduled for Thursday, July 6, at 1:30 p.m. at the St. Francois County Courthouse.