After a two-day jury trial before Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn the week, the Desloge man charged with the repeated molestation of a nine-year old girl in 2017 was found guilty of five counts of felony child molestation in the second degree.
Daniel Irwin, 65, was charged with the crimes in April 2017 after the victim reported multiple instances of being inappropriately touched by Irwin in January of that year. The reported incidents occurred at the victim’s home and at the Park Hills business Irwin owned, Artistic Images.
The jury found him guilty of the charges and recommended a 10-year sentence for each charge. Sentencing will be held at a later date.
The first day of trial saw witnesses testifying to the nature of the abuse as related by the victim, who first reported the incidents in April of 2017. She reported seven separate inappropriate incidents that occurred between Irwin and herself, with only five of those occurring in St. Francois County and the other two in Washington County.
She said four of the instances of abuse in St. Francois County occurred at the victim’s home, with the fifth occurring at Irwin’s photo studio. Having been a friend of the family, Irwin was often in the victim’s home.
After hearing testimony regarding the circumstances of the reported abuse and professionals’ analysis of the victim’s testimony, St. Francois County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Pat King called Deputy Hardy White to the stand to testify regarding phone calls made from the St. Francois County Jail by Irwin.
King questioned White about the system at the jail which monitors inmate phone calls and how that system operates. Hardy said Irwin had been assigned a personal identification number to use for phone calls, identifying him as the caller on one of the calls. The other call that was entered into evidence was made while Irwin was in a holding cell, before he had been assigned a PIN number for the phone system.
Following White’s testimony regarding the system, King called Detective Sergeant Matt Wampler of the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department to the stand.
King asked Wampler what actions he took after the abuse had been reported in April. Wampler said he confirmed that a Children's Advocacy Center interview was arranged with the victim, which he observed.
The day following the interview with at the Children's Advocacy Center, Wampler said he traveled to Irwin’s home and made contact. After being told that he would be questioned regarding a child molestation investigation, Irwin willingly accompanied Wampler to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department for an interview.
King and the staff of the prosecutor’s office then played a recording of the interview between Wampler and Irwin for the court.
Wampler began the interview by informing Irwin of his Miranda rights and describing, in general, the allegations against him. Wampler informed Irwin in the recording that he did not have to answer any questions and that he could contact a lawyer if he felt he needed one before discussing the allegations.
Irwin asked what would happen if he refused to answer questions, with Wampler replying that he would be booked into the St. Francois County Jail for a 24-hour hold pending the issuing of the warrant that had already been applied for.
Irwin expressed concern for the news of his charges being broadcast on social media and in the press, saying that people would jump to conclusions before knowing the facts. Wampler told Irwin that the process was already progressing despite Irwin’s concern. After voicing worry about how his business would suffer if word got out about what he was charged with, Irwin stated that he had not sexually abused anyone.
Wampler then asked Irwin if he would define “sexual abuse,” to ensure that he was on the same page. Irwin said that sexual abuse, in his opinion, is constituted by forcible inappropriate behavior or actions.
Next, Wampler asked Irwin about his relationship with the family of the victim, to which Irwin replied that he had been very good friends with them before they had stopped returning his messages recently.
Again asked if he would answer questions about the allegations, Irwin said he was apprehensive about doing so, as he did not know what had already been reported. Wampler then described the allegations in more detail, then asked Irwin if the victim was lying about them.
Irwin said the things reported by the victim had not occurred. Wampler then offered to “put things into perspective” for Irwin, by asking him how he would feel if his own daughter had reported such an incident at that age and that the perpetrator refused to discuss them because of fear of embarrassment.
Wampler told Irwin that while there have been victims who have reported crimes in the past who the detective did not believe, he did believe the allegations presented by the victim. Irwin told Wampler that he did not wish to talk about the allegations anymore and that he wanted a lawyer, apologizing to the detective for not answering more questions.
“I’m not the one you should be apologizing to,” Wampler replied before the two stood to exit the interview room and the recording ended.
King then questioned Wampler about how the detective came to know of the two phone calls made by Irwin from the St. Francois County Jail, which had been entered into evidence. Wampler said he had received a tip that Irwin had admitted his crimes to his daughter on a phone call, though Wampler could not recall the source of the tip.
King then played excerpts of the two calls for the court. In one of the calls, Irwin could be heard telling his daughter that things had gotten “out of hand” and that he didn’t want her or any other member of the family to pay for it.
Before turning over questioning to the defense, King asked Wampler to describe why no physical forensic examination had been performed, which Wampler said was because the nature of the reported abuse would have provided no DNA evidence.
Irwin’s attorney, Philip Scanlon, next questioned Wampler about the manner in which the investigation into the allegations had been handled. Scanlon asked Wampler what the purpose of being a detective is, which Wampler said is to find facts through investigation. Scanlon then asked Wampler about the process of investigation, eventually asking about the specifics of the allegations against Irwin.
Asked about why DNA evidence had not been sought, Wampler said that it was his judgment that there would be no DNA evidence to be recovered due to the description of events by the victim.
Scanlon then asked Wampler why attempts had not been made to corroborate elements of the victim’s report — specifically, by obtaining the specific articles of clothing that the victim had reported she and Irwin had been wearing at the time of the reported molestation. Wampler said that the clothing would have no bearing on the facts of the case in his judgment, so the clothing had not been sought for seizure.
In some of the incidents, the victim had reported that members of her family had been in the room when the inappropriate touching had occurred, though they had apparently not seen it. Scanlon asked Wampler why all of the other individuals had not been interviewed, with the detective saying that he presumed if any members of the family had directly seen the abuse, they would have reported it directly without being questioned.
Lastly, Scanlon asked about the reported tip that Wampler had received about the phone calls made by Irwin in which he made statements interpreted by the prosecution to be admittance of guilt of the crimes. Wampler said, as a detective, he received a large volume of phone calls about a wide array of investigations and does not write down the source of every tip.
After Scanlon finished his questioning, King again asked Wampler whether any event had been reported that would produce DNA evidence, making a forensic examination of the victim or seizure of clothing as evidence necessary. Wampler again said that, according to the reported instances, there would be no DNA evidence of the crimes.
Wampler also said that he perceived no motive or reason for the victim to lie about the molestation, which is why he believed the reports.
After both the defense and prosecution rested, Judge Wexler Horn called a recess for lunch.
Upon returning from recess, the defense and prosecution provided the jury with their respective closing statements.
King asked the jury to consider the journey the victim had gone on, beginning with the abuse at the hands of a family friend and ending when she had taken the stand to testify the first day of the trial. King gave three reasons that he believed the jury should find Irwin guilty of the molestation charges: the victim’s courage in reporting the abuse, the lack of motive for the victim to lie, and the consistency with which she reported the incidents.
King addressed the defense’s claims that the accusations required corroboration in the form of physical evidence, saying that the corroboration was to be found in the victim’s behavior and reported fear after the event.
“These are not stories,” King said. “These are not fairy tales. These are experiences, and this is what happened to her.”
In his closing argument, Scanlon stressed to the jury that there is no physical evidence proving beyond doubt that Irwin committed the crimes he was accused of. He said that accusations had been made, which led to a lot of assumptions on the part of investigators.
Saying that he did not wish to portray the victim as a liar or a bad kid, he pointed out that as time passed after the initial report, details of the abuse began to change. Scanlon said in a meeting with himself and King, the victim had stated that she clearly remembers two times the molestation had occurred, whereas there had been seven reported (five in St. Francois County.)
In summation, Scanlon said that the prosecution could not prove that the actions had occurred or that they furthermore occurred for purposes of sexual gratification and that there was no corroboration of the reports by physical evidence.
In his final rebuttal, King again said that there had been no motive put forward by the defense to explain why the victim or the victim’s parents would lie about the allegations. Addressing the defense’s demand for further corroboration, King said that he had heard no specific evidence named by the defense that would exist, assuming events occurred as they had been reported.
King stressed that it had not simply been a matter of the victim reporting the crime and Irwin being locked up without question — he said that multiple professionals had been consulted, with at least one being forensically trained.
“When you believe [her], and you have sufficient reason to believe her, you have sufficient evidence to find him guilty,” King said to the jury.
The case against Irwin for the two instances of abuse which occurred in Washington County is still pending.
BACA
The victim and her family were afforded a special escort to the St. Francois County Courthouse and throughout the proceedings Monday and Tuesday.
Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA), an international organization, rode alongside the family to the courthouse and remained with them inside while the trial was being held.
According to its website, Bikers Against Child Abuse is an organization that exists to create a safer world for all children, specifically those that have been the victims of abuse. The organization works with local and regional agencies to support those victims of abuse as they begin their process of healing and seeking legal recourse.
When an agency identifies a child that has lingering fear from experiencing abuse, BACA can be contacted. Once contacted, the organization ensures that the abuse has been documented and reported to authorities, then contacts the family and arranges an initial meeting.
BACA representatives ride to meet the child, gifting them with a vest and other items showing the organizations support, with each chapter having their own specific approaches to showing support.
The child is additionally given contact numbers for members of the organization to get in touch with whenever they feel the need. Riders may provide escorts, ride by their homes on a regular basis, provide support at court proceedings, attend interviews or staying with the children if they feel frightened. The members never visit the children alone or without approval from the child’s parent or guardian.
If the child is particularly in fear of further abuse or harassment, BACA riders can provide a “shield” at the child’s home, effectively camping out around the home in order to provide the child and family peace of mind and physical safety from further abuse or harassment.
