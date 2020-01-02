{{featured_button_text}}

It’s a girl!

Jadexy Runnels and Cody Hicks are the proud parents of a daughter, Leila Jane Hicks, the first baby born in St. Francois County in 2020. Leila was born at Parkland Health Center in Farmington on Jan. 1 at 1:36 p.m., weighing 6 pounds 7 ounces and 18 inches long.

As first baby, her parents were treated to a gift basket complete with a diaper bag, car seat cover, bath essentials, toys, books, blankets, and much more, compliments of the four BJC organizations in St. Francois County: Parkland Health Center, BJC Medical Group, BJC Home Care, and BJC Behavioral Health.

Selena Earnest, RN, presented the gift basket to Leila and her parents.

“Leila is such a beautiful little girl,” said Earnest. “We are happy to treat her and her family with some gifts to help them get started.”

Dr. Kim Borchers was the delivering physician. Leila will make her home in Bismarck, with her parents.

Parkland Health Center is part of BJC HealthCare which also includes St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the teaching hospitals for Washington University School of Medicine.

