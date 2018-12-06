To see the wonder of the Christmas holiday season through the eyes of a child is a precious gift. The most joyful part of the Christmas fun for adults are the letters to Santa, written in the children's own words paired with their individual manner of expression.
Yes, it’s that time of year again when the Daily Journal publishes letters to Santa penned by children in the newspaper’s coverage area.
Through the years, children’s “Letters to Santa” continue to be one of the most popular special features to appear throughout the year in the pages of the Daily Journal.
Each year children are encouraged to submit their letters, and every year they respond by the sleigh-load with Christmas lists addressed to the “jolly old elf” for Daily Journal readers to enjoy reading right alongside Santa Clause himself.
There are several ways to pass along the letter. Parents who want to submit their kids’ letters this year can either use the form available in the print edition or print a copy by going to dailyjournalonline.com/letters/santa.
Letters can be dropped off at Schnucks in Farmington, the front desk of our Park Hills office at 1513 St. Joe Drive, and the Farmington Press located at 227 E. Columbia.
Letters can also be emailed to keckhoff@dailyjournalonline.com or mailed to P.O. Box 9, Park Hills, MO 63601. However, letters must be received by Dec. 12.
The first series of “Letters to Santa” will appear in the Dec. 19-21 editions, continuing thereafter if there are additional letters remaining.
Remember that “Letters to Santa” are typed as originally written by the children and will appear in the Daily Journal with all the misspellings and interesting turns of phrases that make them so much fun to read.
Of course, parents and grandparents — along with other family members — will want to pick up a copy or two of the Daily Journal to look up their child’s letter to Old Saint Nick. But every reader is sure to get a chuckle out of reading the letters, whether they personally know the children who wrote them or not.
To access the website, log onto www.dailyjournalonline.com. Current copies of the print edition of Daily Journal including the letters to Santa are available anywhere the newspaper is sold in a rack or on a stand.
Current and back copies of the print editions are available at the Daily Journal offices in Park Hills, Fredericktown and Farmington.
