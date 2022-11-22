It takes volunteers to pull off a feast, help others

“…There is nothing greater than to do something for others.”

These wise words from Martin Luther King Jr. were powerful and perfectly stated. Even 50 years later, King’s words are especially meaningful today.

Several St. Francois County families truly understand these words and how important it is to help others. They know true compassion comes from helping others.

Bonne Terre residents Dave and Lori Dickerson and their sons Cody, 21, and Jerron, 16, have served others on Thanksgiving Day for several years. In fact, they serve meals on Thursday, Friday and Saturday during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Shared Blessings is the non-profit, transitional homeless shelter in Bonne Terre that in 2013 started the three-day, holiday meal benefit in the tiny kitchen of its 1910-built house on Grove Street. Volunteers served 500 meals that year. The next year, they served 1,000. In 2019, the number of meals served jumped to 5,000, and last year, using the satellite-kitchen approach started during the height of the pandemic, volunteers served 7,500 fully-cooked, generously-portioned Thanksgiving feasts to people in St. Francois and surrounding counties. This year, they expect to serve 10,000 meals.

Small armies of volunteers, like these the Dickersons, help in the kitchens and deliver food.

Dave and Lori decided it would be a good thing to teach their kids the value of helping others when they first started assisting with preparation and delivery of the Thanksgiving meal for area families. After they did it the first time, they decided to make it a family tradition.

One evening at church, Dave said he felt a strong message from God telling him to “feed those people more than one time a year.” So, he and Lori served meals at various locations in the county until Lori was diagnosed with cancer. But they’ve continued to serve others over the Thanksgiving holiday.

“God has always put it on our hearts that you have to serve because Jesus served everyone,” said Dave. “It was just a servant’s heart that he laid on our hearts. We know there are people who are less fortunate than we are, and it blesses us to see the people and smiles on their faces when we talk to them and share about God.”

Dave said the motto for Shared Blessings is “being the hands and feet of Jesus.”

“My family has learned to serve,” he explained, “and you can’t lead without serving others first. We just feel like that’s where we’re supposed to be, helping others, and we give God all the glory for what we do.”

Lori has been volunteering in the office at Shared Blessings for about six years.

“Once we saw so much need in the area, we knew we had to help,” she said.

Before her cancer diagnosis when her family delivered meals regularly to residents at Red Cedar Lodge, they made connections and built relationships with some of the families.

“They see you on the streets and they remember you helped them and cared about them,” said Lori. “That’s what you get in return, knowing you’ve made a difference in someone’s life.”

She said people often “sit back and think we’ve all got it made and we do, but there are so many people who don’t. That’s why it’s so important to us to help others.”

She’s grateful her extended family understands and is willing to work around their schedule for when they serve and deliver Thanksgiving meals.

Lori credited the leadership at Shared Blessings and the community for organizing the annual Thanksgiving feast for residents of St. Francois County. This year's goal is to serve 10,000 meals.

“The leadership has the vision and the community sees it through,” she said. “When they see the need, people come out in droves to help. There is no greater feeling than to give and expect nothing in return.”

During her battle with cancer, Lori didn’t think she would return to Shared Blessings. But little by little, they reminded her of her purpose. She’s now working at Shared Blessings as much as possible.

“I love their mission and what they stand for and all the people they help,” she said.

Dave said serving others on Thanksgiving has completely changed his family’s life.

“God just moves in so many different ways and the whole thing has changed our lives,” he said, “and we’re so thankful for that.”

Bismarck residents Janice and Jamie Coleman also serve a Thanksgiving holiday meal to others all three days. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Janice said the Thanksgiving meal is now served on multiple locations throughout the county instead of only at the Shared Blessings location.

“It was a little bitty Shared Blessings kitchen and chaos,” she said, “but after COVID, they decided to disperse serving the meal at hubs around the county.”

Janice had known then-Shared Blessings Executive Director Shelly Bess for a long time before she and Jamie started volunteering.

“We do it because we love to volunteer to help people and serve others,” she said. “It’s our gift to others.”

Janice said there is a great need to get food to people for the entire Thanksgiving weekend, not just for the holiday.

Although there are many people who enjoy volunteering on Thanksgiving, she said there is a need to do it all three days. They often find people don’t have enough food in their home, so they sometimes deliver more when they drop off holiday meals. They also visit with those who live alone and help with other needs.

“We’ve even changed a light bulb,” said Janice. “It’s just nice to be able to reach out to help others in need, regardless of what their need is.”

She added that Shared Blessings is in constant need of volunteers for a variety of tasks.

Bonne Terre resident Melody Clubb usually volunteers all three days during the Thanksgiving holiday. For this year, she and her daughter and sister Lisa Bergeron will be helping to serve the meal on Thursday.

Melody began serving meals to others on Thanksgiving when Dave Dickerson showed up at her apartment with a hot meal. That’s when she heard about it, and Melody began volunteering the next day.

That was nearly 10 years ago.

Melody said serving others at Thanksgiving is important because there are many people in need.

“If we don’t serve those in need, there’s a possibility no one will,” she said. “It’s important that we help our community.”

Melody added, “Anytime you can get involved in your community, not only will it help the community, but it will help you as well.”

Bonne Terre resident Mary Kley and her family have been volunteering to serve dinner on the second and third days after Thanksgiving for about six years.

She started serving meals to others because she wanted her son to learn how blessed they are to always have food on the table and a family with which to share it.

“I started doing this because we live in a world full of so many people and children who think more of themselves than others,” she said. “I’ve spent my life as a mother to teach him every moment possible to give what you can and expect nothing in return.”

Mary said her son, 12, looks forward to serving food to others at Thanksgiving and tells his classmates and children at church about it. It’s a moment he can help others realize there are people who are doing without.

“I would take this moment to donate food, time and prayer for this blessing we have in our hometown,” she said.

About the Thanksgiving Feast

Thursday will be the traditional Thanksgiving meal, including dessert. Ham or turkey with sides and dessert will be served Friday. On Saturday, as with any holiday, it's leftover time -- some people's favorite part of the holiday weekend.

As far as those requesting a meal, all that's needed is a name, address, number of meals needed, and what day or days delivery would be needed — preferably by the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, so volunteers can adequately prepare. Contact can be made by messaging them on their Facebook page "Thanksgiving Feast", emailing them at ThanksgivingFeast@yahoo.com, or by calling or texting their dedicated line at 636-535-5685. The same contact information can be used for volunteers and donations.

Organizer Mitzi Warren stressed that, after the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, any requests for meals might still be squeezed in, but requestors will need to call the phone number only, “since Thursday through Saturday, it’s all-hands-on-deck, and no one will be reliably checking for texts, messages or emails while we’re busy cooking, portioning and delivering all the meals.”