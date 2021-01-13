'It's a Brand New Day!' Banner art contest expands to Potosi, Bismarck

COVID-19 has affected nearly every area of people’s lives. From wearing masks to social distancing, many changes have been made to everyone’s daily lives.

This year’s ART Blooms Banner Contest is asking young artists to imagine their lives without these things. If they had a day without limitations, what would they choose to do? What if they had a day without any social distancing and masks were not required? What would students choose to do?

The answers to these questions are part of the 2021 banner art contest theme: “It’s a Brand New Day.”

Public, private and homeschooled K-12 students are invited to attend this art contest by creating an original drawing, painting or illustration depicting this year’s theme. The possibilities are endless and can include favorite people to see, activities, places to be and more!

Submitted artwork must be the students’ original creation. Students may submit multiple entries, but only one entry per person will be eligible to win.

This year’s contest – the seventh annual competition – is the biggest yet. For the first time ever, spring art will bloom on light pole banners in four area towns: Farmington, Arcadia Valley, Bismarck and Potosi.