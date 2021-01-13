'It's a Brand New Day!' Banner art contest expands to Potosi, Bismarck

COVID-19 has affected nearly every area of people’s lives. From wearing masks to social distancing, many changes have been made to everyone’s daily lives.
This year’s ART Blooms Banner Contest is asking young artists to imagine their lives without these things. If they had a day without limitations, what would they choose to do? What if they had a day without any social distancing and masks were not required? What would students choose to do?
The answers to these questions are part of the 2021 banner art contest theme: “It’s a Brand New Day.”
Public, private and homeschooled K-12 students are invited to attend this art contest by creating an original drawing, painting or illustration depicting this year’s theme. The possibilities are endless and can include favorite people to see, activities, places to be and more!
Submitted artwork must be the students’ original creation. Students may submit multiple entries, but only one entry per person will be eligible to win.
This year’s contest – the seventh annual competition – is the biggest yet. For the first time ever, spring art will bloom on light pole banners in four area towns: Farmington, Arcadia Valley, Bismarck and Potosi.
Students’ artwork will be chosen from districts and homeschools from these four areas. A total of 30 banners will be displayed in Arcadia Valley, 20 in Bismarck, 20 in Potosi and 100 in Farmington. Any entry submitted that is not from Arcadia Valley, Bismarck or Potosi will be entered in the Farmington contest.
The winning entries will be displayed from late March to November. The student’s name and age will be listed on the winning banner.
Artwork must be submitted on the official entry form by Jan. 29 to the Farmington Library at 101 N. A Street or MACOA, dropped off at Mineral Area College’s Fine Arts Building, Room 134, or mailed to PO Box 1000, Park Hills, MO 63601. If mailed, all entries must be submitted flat in a protective envelope. Artwork should not be folded.
This contest is sponsored by the City of Farmington, First State Community Bank in Ironton and Potosi, Unico Bank in Bismarck, and Mineral Area Council on the Arts.
Official guidelines and entry form are available at the Farmington Library or online at MineralAreaArts.org and on Mineral Area Council on the Art’s Facebook page.
Contact MACOA Director Scottye Adkins at 573-518-2125 or email sadkins@MineralArea.edu for information.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal