It's free pancake Saturday!

It’s that time again. It’s time for fresh-off-the-flattop pancakes and homemade donuts.

Local residents can pick up a free hot breakfast this Saturday on the parking lot in front of Park Hills Save A Lot. The event runs from 8 to 10 a.m. All monetary donations go to East Missouri Action Agency’s Uplift Center for Better Living.

“We are partnering up again with our food truck friends to provide you with a delicious free breakfast,” said Clint Price, supervisor of the Leadbelt Save A Lot locations. “This is our way of giving back and saying ‘thank you’ to our community.”

The second annual early-morning breakfast’s menu includes pancakes, homemade glazed donuts, coffee, milk and juice.

The event’s cooking crew includes some familiar faces: The Lunch Lady Food Truck’s Tom and Julie Abel, Casey Richardson of Casey’s Cookin’, and Misti Barnhouse with Grandma’s Sugar Shack. New to this year’s event is Holy Grounds and Daddy O’s Cheesesteaks and Street Food. Three employees of Daddy O’s, including operations manager Taylor Roellig, and Ben Wilde and Shayne Shaw, “cheesesteak slingers” or line cooks, will be cooking pancakes Saturday morning with the Abels and Richardson.

Donny Meyer will serve hot-and-fresh regular Americano coffee from his Holy Grounds truck.

This event brings the community and food truck friends together.

“It’s a good time to meet the owners of these awesome food trucks,” said Price. “They work really hard to serve our community great food.”

Barnhouse, who’ll be making homemade glazed donuts, said this event gives them all a chance to show their appreciation.

“This is a way for us to give back to our beautiful community who supports us no matter the weather,” she said. “We love working next to our food truck friends giving back!”

Tom agreed. He was looking through photos a few weeks ago and came across the photo seen here with this story.

“I got to thinking that it was about the time of year we did last year’s pancake breakfast,” he said, “and within the hour, Clint sends me a picture of the article from last year and said he is ready to do another one.”

Tom said with Price’s and the other food truck owners’ help, they wanted to do this year’s breakfast for the same reason they did last year – to give back to others who “give so much all year long in our community.”

“The early morning breakfast is really just part two in what we really hope will be a very long-standing tradition,” said Tom. “I love all these people, and I have never in my life been around so many people who root for each other the way that we all do.”

Roellig agreed that the Daddy O’s staff is great friends with the other food truck vendors who are involved with Saturday’s breakfast. They get excited when they know they’ll be working alongside the other small business owners who have always welcomed them with “open arms.”

“They reached out and asked if we wanted to join in [this Saturday] and we didn’t hesitate,” she said. “Having it be for a great cause and to be able to put some good out into the world is just something we wouldn’t ever want to pass up.”

Roellig said their staff loves to be involved in as many events like this as possible.

“Our community has always been our backbone in times of hardship, and we’ve been given nothing but love and support from them,” she said. “We think it’s important to do the same for anyone who needs it. We are first and foremost a family, and we treat everyone as family.”

Meyer, who owns Holy Grounds, said he’s excited simply because it’s a chance to be part of the community and have this ability to be a benefit to others.

“That is not the common case for a lot of the world,” he said.

