It's time to Dine Out for the United Way on Thursdays
top story

It's time to Dine Out for the United Way on Thursdays

It's time to Dine Out for the United Way

Steak 'n Shake was the most recent restaurant to participate in the United Way's Dine Out fundraiser. This Thursday's restaurants are El Tapatio in Farmington and Hub's Pub and Grill in Bonne Terre.

 Nikki Overfelt

Dine Out Thursdays for the United Way of St. Francois County have returned.

The event started on Sept. 9 and runs nine weeks through Nov. 4.

At least 10 percent of the day’s proceeds will go to the general fund of the organization. It applies to both dine-in and take-out orders.

“100% of it then goes right back into the community,” United Way Executive Director Clay Whitener said. “That's how we say 100% of your donation goes to help your neighbor in need.”

For the first three weeks, the restaurants participating were Pasta House in Farmington, Subway in Bonne Terre, Desloge, and Farmington, El Tapatio in Desloge, Colton’s Steak House and Grill in Farmington, and Steak ‘n Shake in Farmington.

Whitener said it has gone well so far, but with the pandemic, less people are dining in at restaurants. Steak ‘n Shake was the most recent restaurant, and when he was there, there was a long line of cars outside but only a few people inside.

This week's restaurants for Thursday are El Tapatio in Farmington and Hub’s Pub and Grill in Bonne Terre.

Community members can also donate directly on the organization’s website at https://www.unitedwayofsfc.org/.

The United Way’s Girls Night Out event is planned for Oct. 21 at Twin Oaks Vineyard and Winery.

Upcoming Dine Out nights are as follows:

Sept. 30 – El Tapatio (Farmington), Hub’s Pub and Grill (Bonne Terre)

Oct. 7 – McDonald’s (both Farmington locations), El Tapatio (Park Hills)

Oct. 14 – Cici’s Pizza (Farmington), Huddle House (Bonne Terre and Leadington)

Oct. 21 – Little Caesar’s Pizza (Farmington and Desloge)

Oct. 28 – Domino’s (Bonne Terre, Park Hills, and Farmington)

Nov. 4 – Shogun Japanese Steak House (Farmington), Qdoba Mexican Eats (Farmington)

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

