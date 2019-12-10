Who do you want to be elected for office? This is the first question you may ask yourself before you decide who you are going to vote for. But why, why do you want to vote for this candidate? Maybe it is because they want to lower taxes or they are for abortion, or maybe it is because you don’t like the other candidate that is running, but why? When you vote, you should have a reason for voting for the candidate, and know why you believe the person you voted for this office would be a good choice.
There is no such thing as perfect. Even though I strive to perfect perfection and I want this to be the perfect essay, I know that perfect does not and cannot exist. If perfection did exist, what would be the point in even having someone run for office? There would be no point in having anyone run for office because, everything would be perfect. There would be nothing to fix or improve, there would be no war, no armies. That is what makes America such a beautiful, strong, brave, and united country. There will never be a perfect election, perfect vote, or voter. As an American citizen your job is to vote for who you believe would be a good president, someone who has similar values to you, not who would be perfect, because perfect is not on the ballot. So when you are learning who the candidates are, considering the fact that no candidate will be and is not perfect, is okay.
As a citizen you should consider the main important areas, for example, the candidate’s morals and beliefs. Are they equal or similar to your own? Do they want the same things for our country as you, or do they want the total opposite? When voting I would want someone who has the same beliefs as I do, I would want someone that wants to make changes that I believe are for the better for me, my family, my community, and most importantly, for my country.
Being a good citizen plays a role in how you vote and who you want to be elected. Being a good citizen means wanting to participate in changing our country for the better. But how can you be a good citizen? You can be a good citizen by wanting to be more involved. When I am 18 I know I will be prepared and be a good informed voting citizen. I know that I will be ready because of all the valuable things I have and will acquire being in the JAG program.
The program JAG stands for “Jobs for America’s Graduates”. JAG is more than just helping students graduate from high school and become college and career ready. JAG helps you overcome barriers, it teaches you how to get out of your comfort zone, improve your social and communication skills, to be a better leader, student, and community member. JAG affects the way you vote. It prepares you to be prepared before you are even allowed to vote. Because I am in JAG, I am confident that I will be fully prepared as a citizen to vote. JAG has taught me so much and this is only my first year. During the first of our school year, I was elected to be our JAG President. As JAG president, I need to be the person members can count on. Reaching that goal will make me a stronger citizen.
As a citizen, do your homework. Know what each of the candidate’s strengths and weaknesses are. Look into the candidate’s background, know what they stand for and what they are against. The only way you can know these things is if you do your research, not just ‘stuff” going on today, but their entire background.
You have free articles remaining.
Watch the debates, ”read between the lines”, study what each candidate is saying. Understand what they are saying from their point of view, and decide whether you believe or agree with them. Nobody can choose a candidate to run just by hearing one’s opinion. You need to know if you feel the same way. You need to know why of the why of the why. Why do they think that way, why do they want to change this law , or why do they want to divide our country with another. If you have concerns about someone that is running or what the person running is for, again, do your homework, Have facts and arguments to back up your point of view.
In today’s society people are so caught up with the little problems that they forget about what the real problems are. This essay has motivated me to do some research on some main problems in our country today. I believe sharing this information will be a good example of why doing research is so very important. Many people dislike our current president, Donald Trump, but why? They do not like him because they assume things. They don’t research and have a true reason to dislike the man that is running our country today. People let social media and television influence the way they vote. People are so caught up in the hate they cannot see the good that is already there.
This wall that everyone is against, I believe there's a reason for it. As Trump said, “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best… many are bringing in drugs and crime. He knows that some that cross the border are good people, but there are more crossing the border that are far more bad than good. President Trump wants to prevent bad things coming into our beloved country. I know that Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry of Trump, but no one will pay attention to the fact that she has made millions by being bribed by the drug cartel in Mexico to keep the border open, that is why she wants it opened. Trump wants to build the wall and prevent these acts from coming into our country.
Politics are far from perfect, but aren't we all? I have sat down thinking about all the things I want to talk about in this essay. Asking myself if it was okay to say this or if it was okay to say that when in reality we know in our country we are proud that we do have the freedom of speech.
The question was, “How should citizens prepare to vote?” I say they should prepare by finding their own voice, not listening to social media, or the news. In the Preamble it says, “We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union..” And that is what you want, a more perfect union. The framers were unsatisfied with the states under the Articles of Confederation, they strived for something better, and wrote the Constitution which would make the United States, more perfect. Not perfect, but more perfect. Research all the candidates, get involved and most importantly, get out and vote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.