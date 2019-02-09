Try 1 month for 99¢

A Bonne Terre woman has been charged with having sexual contact with an inmate while working at the St. Francois County Jail.

Tiffani Webb, 23, of Bonne Terre, was charged with felony sexual conduct with a prisoner or offender by an employee of the probation and parole, jail, prison or correctional facility.

According to a report by a detective with the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, on Jan. 23 an inmate identified as Jason Adams admitted that he had sexual contact with an employee of the jail.

The report states that Adams said the incident happened Jan. 11 at approximately 10 p.m. The inmate told the detective that Webb removed him from his jail cell and escorted him to the medical room, where she performed a sex act on him.

Jail records reveal that Webb did remove Adams from his cell on the date in question and escorted him to the medical room. The two were in the medical room for approximately seven minutes before Webb returned Adams to his cell.

In addition, Adams produced multiple letters that Webb had written him while he was incarcerated at the facility. The report states the letters were sexual in nature.

According to the investigative report, in a Jan. 25 interview with Webb she admitted she did write Adams the letters and that they did contain sexual content. She also confessed that she removed Adams from his cell, took him to the medical room and performed oral sex on him before returning him to his cell.

Webb was arrested and booked. She is currently out on a $5,000 bond and is to have no contact with any inmate of the St. Francois County Jail or enter any St. Francois County Jail property.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

