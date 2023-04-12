Parkland residents have a rare opportunity to see one of the last live concerts with the alumni band, the Stan Kenton Legacy Orchestra with Mike Vax. The performance takes place Saturday at 7 p.m. in North County High School’s auditorium.

Limited tickets are available online and at the door. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Saturday evening’s event is sponsored by Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy and North County Bands. The North County Jazz Ensemble and Mineral Area Kicks Band will also perform.

Vax, an accomplished jazz trumpeter, is director of the Stan Kenton Legacy Orchestra. The group tours around the U.S. annually. The group performs some of the most well-known music of the Stan Kenton Orchestra.

Keeping with Stan’s insistence on not just performing nostalgic-type music, the group performs fresh, new material written in the Kenton style as well as original material written by some of the members of the band. They are carrying on Stan’s dedication to creative music and jazz education.

Vax own love for music began when he was a young boy. He listened to big bands, popular music and operas when he was younger in the early 1940s. He was inspired early on by Harry James and Louis Armstrong.

When Vax was in elementary, his school orchestra director, Mrs. Aldridge, put him in the orchestra in the latter part of third grade because he did well on song flute, now called the recorder.

“All she had left in the middle of the year was an old, beat-up cornet, so she gave it to me and said, ‘This is what you are playing.’”

Vax hasn’t stopped since then. He was born in 1942 during World War II and grew up with hard work and discipline. He graduated from Oakland High School in 1960.

Now at “80 years young,” Vax still loves performing and working with students. He’s also the director of the Prescott Jazz Summit, a very successful jazz festival which happens every August. This year will be the 22nd festival.

Vax has done more than 3,000 clinics over the past 50 years. He’s inspired countless students to practice, strive for good performance, learn how to improve on their instrument, how to overcome nervousness, and more.

“Through my performance, I hope to help students gain a love of both performing and listening to music,” he said.

Vax has an extremely long list of accomplishments. He’s a jazz trumpeter, bandleader, composer and clinician. He’s been performing as a trumpet player for more than 70 years. He’s led a big band off and on since his days at College of the Pacific when he was a classical performance major more than 45 years ago. He honed his craft while in the U.S. Navy’s top big band, The Navy Show Band. He was first trumpet, soloist and road manager of the Stan Kenton Orchestra and co-leader for several months while Stan recovered from surgery. He led the Dukes of Dixieland in New Orleans. He toured Europe with legendary Clark Terry (and was forced to turn down Count Basie). He’s produced and/or directed music for more than 35 jazz festivals. He’s appeared on more than 80 recordings, including more than 25 as a leader, including the “Collaboration” CD with longtime friend and fellow trumpeter Ronald Romm, founder of the Canadian Brass. He’s currently an International Artist for The Warburton Musical Instrument Company, and he’s director of The Mike Vax Jazz Orchestra, formerly the New Oakland Jazz Orchestra, which consists of many musicians from famous big bands.

Out of the long list of accomplishments, Vax said he’s most proud of two things.

“I am proud of all I have done to help keep Stan Kenton’s name alive and get his music to audiences, as well as having worked with thousands of students of the years in my clinics,” he said.

Music has been a huge part of Vax’s life. He enjoys communicating with both the other musicians and the audience through music.

“If I can bring some happiness into people’s lives through my music, I am succeeding,” he said.

Vax enjoys other passions in addition to music.

“I don’t think a person should be ‘one sided’ and only play music,” he said. “So, for me it is traveling in our motor home, off roading in our Jeep, archery and bike riding.”

Vax has been married to his wife, Peggy, for 48 years. They live in Dewey, Ariz.

Perry was a middle school band director for 33 years and was also president of the California chapter of the International Association of Jazz Educators.

“She was a wonderful trombone player but has retired from that now,” he said. “She is very much into rock hunting and making fine jewelry these days.”

Their daughter, Leslie, 44, lives in Merced, Calif., with her husband Matt and their children.

As for Saturday evening’s concert, Vax is looking forward to getting back together with all the great musicians in our band and performing meaningful music with them. He’s also eager to work with students who will be at the festival there.

“The audience should expect to hear the ‘Kenton Sound,’ which is very different from other big bands,” he said. “They will hear some of the greatest tunes from Kenton history, plus newer music written in the Kenton style.”

Some of the newer music will include Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Toto’s Africa” and Gabriel’s oboe from the movie “The Mission.”