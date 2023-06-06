October's walk to raise suicide-prevention awareness might seem a long way off. Still, organizers are gearing up for the fall’s Mineral Area Out of the Darkness Walk by raising money through Saturday’s Jeep show.

Pettus Automotive, 970 E. Woodlawn Dr. in Farmington, is hosting a Show 'n Shine on Saturday, beginning with 9 a.m. check-in and walk-up registration. Proceeds benefit the October walk, organized with American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The Jeep show’s additional sponsors are American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Missouri Chapter, One Nation Nutrition, Raising a Village, Missouri Shirt Company, and Lead Belt Off-Road.

Registration is $20 per Jeep, and prizes will be given for: Oldies but Goodies — 1995 or older Jeeps; Highest Mileage; Lowest Mileage; Off-Road Ready; Best in Show; Best Mud, for the muddiest Jeep; Non-Wrangler but still Jeep, Best in Show. Judging starts at 1:30 p.m.

While Jeepsters and visitors admire the cars, they can also participate in a 50-50 drawing, kids' activities, and outdoor yard games. Mojo Risin' will be playing live music, hot dogs and hamburgers will be cooking on the grill, vendors will have their wares on sale, and baskets of goodies will be raffled off.

Whitney Shumway, MSW, is the chairwoman of the Missouri chapter's board of directors for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. She is also the chair of the education committee.

Shumway said it takes a lot of effort to pull off the Mineral Area Out of the Darkness Walk, first held in 2017 at Engler Park.

"Funds from the Show 'N Shine and Out of The Darkness Walk help with suicide prevention in a few ways," she said. "We are able to participate in local, state, and federal advocacy efforts to promote legislation that promotes mental health making preventive efforts for suicide possible on a systemic scale. We are able to provide funds for research in the suicide prevention space, provide support for those who are suicide-bereaved, and provide suicide prevention education."

Shumway said, since January, the group has held an ASIST workshop, three safeTALK workshops, and several virtual workshops for residents of St. Francois County to help them become more suicide-prevention ready.

"We have scheduled a Mental Health First Aid and Youth Mental Health First Aid course for July, to be held at Serenity HospiceCare," she continued. "All these programs have been able to be offered free, due to the funds we raise through the Out of the Darkness Walk and we look forward to doing more.

"More than the funds raised, the Out of the Darkness Walk provides residents of the Mineral Area a space to grieve together and remember the lives of those we have lost to suicide. We are able to provide a space of hope and healing for those with lived experience."

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, in Missouri, suicide is the 11th leading cause of death, and 94% of communities did not have enough mental health providers for residents in 2021.

The Missouri statistics also show that almost five times as many people died by suicide than alcohol-related accidents in 2019, and 63% of all suicides were by firearm.

Shumway said many in Parkland are unaware of the resources available to them in terms of helping a loved one struggling with suicidal thoughts, or helping themselves get through the inclination to “end it all.”

“Due to the stigma around poor mental health and the taboo that comes with it, we don't speak about thoughts of suicide and how to get help before it becomes high-risk ideation. It is important that we learn how to have these conversations and how to connect with the appropriate supports before a loved one or ourselves gets to a point of attempting suicide,” Shumway said. “An important part of prevention is an open, honest, direct, nonjudgemental conversation about our mental health.

"It is through the fundraising efforts that we can provide education to Mineral Area residents of all ages on how to take care of their own mental health and access resources needed for those experiencing mental health crises.”

The 2023 Mineral Area Out of the Darkness Community Walk will be held Oct. 7 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Engler Park in Farmington. More information can be found at the event website afsp.org/farmington.