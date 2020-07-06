JeffCo library director named to federal council

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jefferson College Director of Library Services and Coordinator of Government Documents Lisa Pritchard has been appointed as one of five new members to the Depository Library Council (DLC) for the U.S. Government Publishing Office’s Federal Depository Library Program.

Pritchard is the only member of the council from a community college, where she will be serving with university and state system librarians from across the country. The new DLC members will each serve a three-year term, from June 1, 2020, through May 31, 2023.

Jefferson College is one of a small number of FDLP depositories housed at community colleges. The library doubles as a public library, providing a range of services to the local population. Pritchard teaches, hosts events, and collaborates with campus and community partners to enhance civic engagement and increase awareness of government documents, our country’s history, and the democratic process.