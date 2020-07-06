JeffCo library director named to federal council

Jefferson College Director of Library Services and Coordinator of Government Documents Lisa Pritchard has been appointed as one of five new members to the Depository Library Council (DLC) for the U.S. Government Publishing Office’s Federal Depository Library Program.
Pritchard is the only member of the council from a community college, where she will be serving with university and state system librarians from across the country. The new DLC members will each serve a three-year term, from June 1, 2020, through May 31, 2023.
Jefferson College is one of a small number of FDLP depositories housed at community colleges. The library doubles as a public library, providing a range of services to the local population. Pritchard teaches, hosts events, and collaborates with campus and community partners to enhance civic engagement and increase awareness of government documents, our country’s history, and the democratic process.
DLC members advise the GPO director on policy matters relating to the Federal Depository Library Program (FDLP). In addition to experience working in various types of libraries, the new DLC members have experience with and knowledge of current developments in the fields of library science and U.S. Government information. With the increase in digital information, these new members will help position the DLC and the FDLP for the GPO’s ongoing mission of Keeping America Informed.
“GPO works to produce government information that is accessible to all Americans, and we couldn’t do it without our library community,” said GPO Director Hugh Nathanial Halpern during the announcement of the new members. “Our library partners play a vital role in increasing awareness of government documents and how to access them. I look forward to working with these new members of the council.”
GPO is the federal government’s official, digital, secure resource for producing, procuring, cataloging, indexing, authenticating, disseminating, and preserving the official information products of the U.S. government. The GPO is responsible for the production and distribution of information products and services for all three branches of the federal government, including U.S. passports for the Department of State as well as the official publications of Congress, the White House, and other federal agencies in digital and print formats.
GPO provides for permanent public access to federal government information at no charge through www.govinfo.gov and partnerships with approximately 1,100 libraries nationwide participating in the Federal Depository Library Program. For more information, visit www.gpo.gov.
