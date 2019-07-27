Jefferson College has announced the Dean’s List for the spring semester.
To qualify for the Dean’s List honor, full-time students must achieve a grade point average of 3.25 or higher (on a 4.0 scale) in at least 12 graded credit hours taken that semester. Part-time students who accumulate 12 or more graded credit hours with a 3.25 grade point average also qualify and must contact the Vice President of Student Services Office within 10 days of grade reporting to be included.
Belgrade: Melissa Orrick;
Bonne Terre: Jennifer Dell, Emily Owings, Carrington Young;
Cadet: Jessica Coleman, Molly Orchard;
De Soto: Ashley Acey, Lauren Agee, Joshua Bennett, Courtney Cage, Danielle Courtney, Jennifer Daugherty, Kelsey Davidson, Liana Davis, Hunter Dennison, Olivia Dickey, Amanda Dickhens, Scott Downey, Amber Duncan, Fate Edwards, Stacey English, Erica Estes, Naomi Felio, Allison Gaa, Justin Gibbons, Miranda Gilbert, Jessica Hagan, Casey Hale, Kylie Hardin, Zachary Hoffee, Tyler Hoskins, Matthew Hurt, Samuel Huskey, Taylor Huskey, Abegayle Ingrim, Rocky Johnston, Abigail Kamp, Garrett Keath, Degan Luppens, Michael Manning, Emilie Martin, Amanda McCullough, Leslie McKeever, Kyle Moesch, Alexzandra Moses, Michael Parker, Nickolas Patton, Evan Roach, Kylie Rogers, Colin Rumpsa, Daniel Schlett, Stephen Schumacher, Kelsey Schutte, Brianna Shanks, Sylvia Shrader, Emily Smith, Emily Steward, Jacob Sumner, Landon Swallow, Devin Thomeczek, Lauren Thompson, Jessica Tucker, Traci VanMatre, Thiago Viana, Ethan Wickerham, Anna Wideman, Michele Willford, Jacob Winford, Tyler Yates;
Farmington: Daniel Abernathy, Nikki Edgar, Aaron Karow, Heather Kjensmo, Kody Mitchell, Alyson Tucker;
Ironton: Briar Johnson;
Mineral Point: Beth Halbert;
Park Hills: Cameron Parker;
Potosi: Bailey Crump, Jessyca Rice, Rachel Warden;
Richwoods: Ashley Evans, David Hoffmann, Nikki Routh;
Ste. Genevieve: Allison Bahr, Shannon Blum, Hannah Buescher, Sally Grieshaber, Logan Kertz, Madison Raney, Theoren Viox.
