Jefferson College has announced the Dean’s List for the Spring 2018 semester, containing the names of 678 students who earned the academic recognition.

To qualify for the Jefferson College Dean’s List honor, full-time students must achieve a grade point average of 3.25 or higher (on a 4.0 scale) in at least 12 graded credit hours taken that semester. Part-time students who accumulate 12 or more graded credit hours with a 3.25 grade point average also qualify and must contact the Vice President of Student Services Office within ten days of grade reporting to be included.

Belgrade: Ervin Tarrant

Blackwell: Reynold Naumann

Bloomsdale: Logan Fleeman, Charles Massa, Lucas Vaughn

Bonne Terre: Beth Clack, Michael Clark, Emily Owings, Trevor Trollinger, Matthew Waller

Cadet: Kenneth Duing Davis, Tara Miner, Jessyca Rice, Jonathan Roux, Melissa Saunders

Farmington: Joshua Wilson

Irondale: Trent Gatlin

Leadwood: Jamie Craft

Park Hills: Casey Eck, Madelynne Hart, Kylie Motsinger

Potosi: Rachel Warden

Richwoods: Nikki Routh

Ste. Genevieve: Allison Bahr, Robert Caldwell, Katie Glassey, Riley Meyer, Kody Mitchell, Adrea Mueller, Ryan Palmer, Jenna Papin, Morgan Papin, Caitlin Perry, Lesley Roberts, Sidney Strzelczyk.

