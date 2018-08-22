Jefferson College has announced the Dean’s List for the Spring 2018 semester, containing the names of 678 students who earned the academic recognition.
To qualify for the Jefferson College Dean’s List honor, full-time students must achieve a grade point average of 3.25 or higher (on a 4.0 scale) in at least 12 graded credit hours taken that semester. Part-time students who accumulate 12 or more graded credit hours with a 3.25 grade point average also qualify and must contact the Vice President of Student Services Office within ten days of grade reporting to be included.
Belgrade: Ervin Tarrant
Blackwell: Reynold Naumann
Bloomsdale: Logan Fleeman, Charles Massa, Lucas Vaughn
Bonne Terre: Beth Clack, Michael Clark, Emily Owings, Trevor Trollinger, Matthew Waller
Cadet: Kenneth Duing Davis, Tara Miner, Jessyca Rice, Jonathan Roux, Melissa Saunders
Farmington: Joshua Wilson
Irondale: Trent Gatlin
Leadwood: Jamie Craft
Park Hills: Casey Eck, Madelynne Hart, Kylie Motsinger
Potosi: Rachel Warden
Richwoods: Nikki Routh
Ste. Genevieve: Allison Bahr, Robert Caldwell, Katie Glassey, Riley Meyer, Kody Mitchell, Adrea Mueller, Ryan Palmer, Jenna Papin, Morgan Papin, Caitlin Perry, Lesley Roberts, Sidney Strzelczyk.
