Jefferson College offers free adult ed and literacy classes

Each year, Jefferson College serves more than 200 individuals as Missouri is one of the nation’s top high school equivalency (HiSET) programs in an effort to promote workforce development and employment opportunities.
The Jefferson College Adult Education and Literacy program is a free resource to the community and is the only Department of Elementary and Secondary Education approved program in Jefferson County. For information about free Jefferson College Adult Education and Literacy classes, call 636-481-3437, email JCAEL@jeffco.edu, or visit www.jeffco.edu/AELservices.
Through the program, students are able to earn their HSE (formerly GED), prepare for college classes, participate in training programs, transition into employment, and learn better English. There is no cost to participate as funds for the program are provided through the federal Adult Education Act.
Jefferson College offers Adult Education and Literacy/HSE classes during the day and evening at the main campus in Hillsboro (1000 Viking Drive), at Jefferson College Arnold (1687 Missouri State Road) and at the Jefferson County Library Northwest Branch in High Ridge (5680 State Road PP). When a person is ready to begin class, they must first complete an orientation then meet with an instructor to design a personalized plan of study to help the student reach his/her goals.
When an individual is ready to take the HiSET exam, assistance may also be available to cover the testing fee.
In addition to free HiSET preparation, the Jefferson College Adult Education and Literacy program also provides additional services at no cost:
English Language Learners (ELL): This free service provides instruction for English Language Learners and offers individual and small group instruction. Call for more information about the next scheduled ELL orientation.
Adult Literacy Program: This free service assists adults with fundamental reading skills and matches students with their own personal tutor for individualized instruction.