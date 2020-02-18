Jefferson College offers free adult ed and literacy classes

Each year, Jefferson College serves more than 200 individuals as Missouri is one of the nation’s top high school equivalency (HiSET) programs in an effort to promote workforce development and employment opportunities.

The Jefferson College Adult Education and Literacy program is a free resource to the community and is the only Department of Elementary and Secondary Education approved program in Jefferson County. For information about free Jefferson College Adult Education and Literacy classes, call 636-481-3437, email JCAEL@jeffco.edu, or visit www.jeffco.edu/AELservices.

Through the program, students are able to earn their HSE (formerly GED), prepare for college classes, participate in training programs, transition into employment, and learn better English. There is no cost to participate as funds for the program are provided through the federal Adult Education Act.

