Jefferson College operations gradually resume

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

In connection with the unknown long-term course of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jefferson College, based in Hillsboro, is taking precautions by following a series of phases to gradually resume on-campus operations.

“Our students and employees are our greatest assets, and their health and safety is a top priority as we continue to respond to this pandemic,” said President Dr. Raymond Cummiskey. “We greatly appreciate the patience and tremendous support that has been shown throughout the emergency. The college continues to be here for our students and community as we work together to provide the highest level of service possible.”