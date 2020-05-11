Jefferson College operations gradually resume

In connection with the unknown long-term course of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jefferson College, based in Hillsboro, is taking precautions by following a series of phases to gradually resume on-campus operations.
College officials underscore that the information listed can change at any time depending on circumstances or updated information from federal, state, or county regulatory agencies.
“Our students and employees are our greatest assets, and their health and safety is a top priority as we continue to respond to this pandemic,” said President Dr. Raymond Cummiskey. “We greatly appreciate the patience and tremendous support that has been shown throughout the emergency. The college continues to be here for our students and community as we work together to provide the highest level of service possible.”
Phase 1 – Until May 17
- Students in designated critical care public safety and human health programs/lab assignments and a small number of employees performing essential tasks as identified by supervisors are permitted on campus. Students are required to undergo daily temperature and/or symptom checks while practicing physical distancing.
- Library exterior drop box drop off for borrowed materials begins May 11. Specialized, appointment only testing will be available at the Testing Center on May 12.
Phase 2 – May 18-June 7
- Only students who have been approved for completion of programs will be allowed on campus. Offices will remain closed to students and the public unless by appointment only. Other than the monthly Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for May 21, all events and activities are cancelled. Facilities are unavailable for use by external groups until further notice.
- Library laptop return will be May 18-19. Appointment only testing will be available at the Testing Center.
- To maintain a minimal number of people on campus, college services will continue to be provided as virtually as possible. Those who can continue to work remotely will be encouraged to do so. Employees who are more productive on campus by nature of their positions can return, based on supervisor approval. On-campus staff will work staggered schedules to ensure safety and physical distancing. For those working remotely, approval will be required in order to access a campus facility.
- Students and employees will be encouraged to wear their own protective masks. Student temperature/symptom-checks will continue. Physical distancing will continue at all college locations.
Phase 3 – June 8-August 9
- Some offices will be available to the public by appointment only and others will continue to provide services remotely. Departments and offices will operate under a combination of remote staffing and/or on-campus staggered work schedules utilizing physical distancing guidelines/practices.
- Child Development Center, Follett Bookstore, Mercy Clinic, and Viking Cafeteria (carry out only) will reopen. Appointment only testing will be available at the Testing Center.
Phase 4 – August 10
The college fully reopens to the public while following safety guidelines and closely monitoring guidance from local, state, and federal authorities.
Fall class formats remain unchanged for now
With the phased reopening, the college will continue to monitor developments regarding COVID-19. Students should register for fall courses as scheduled. The college will notify students immediately should the format of fall classes need to be changed due to a resurgence of coronavirus. To make a virtual appointment with an advisor to plan summer or fall classes, please email advisor@jeffco.edu.
Concerned about COVID-19?
