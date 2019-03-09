Try 3 months for $3
From left are Professor Jason Branham, Allen Rodgers, Nolan Moriearty, Kristina Johnson., Kaleb Smith, Heather Hejnal, Evan Roach, Jen Lance, Brooke-Lynn Hejnal, and Abby Roth.

On March 2, a group of second-semester English students from Jefferson College volunteered at the Space Museum in Bonne Terre.

They prepared for the grand opening of the Grissom Center, an exciting new addition to the museum. After receiving a private tour by Museum Founder and President Earl Mullins, students proofread display cards, fact checked, and composed new placards. Lunch for these students was donated by Bonne Terre Casey’s, Bonne Terre Country Mart, Farmington Pasta House, and Park Hills Sonic. Once the team finished, the students expressed that they were very thankful for the opportunity to be a part of the museum before the grand opening of the new addition.

“Show Me Space” will be March 16 at the Grissom Center, located at 118 School St. in Bonne Terre. The new addition is named after the famed astronaut Gus Grissom. Attendees will include family Scott Grissom and Lowell Grissom, along with the astronauts Charles Walker, Richard Richards, Linda Godwin, Thomas Akers, Jerry Ross. Other prominent attendees will include the shuttle flight director Rob Kelso, George Leopold, and PBS actor Janet Ivey. Tickets may be purchased at space-mo.org.

