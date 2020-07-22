Jefferson College welcomes new president

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following the retirement of Dr. Raymond Cummiskey on June 30, Dr. Dena McCaffrey recently became the eighth president of Jefferson College. Over the past year, she served as president-elect in preparation for the leadership transition.

She is the first female president in the community college’s nearly 60-year history.

“Student success has always been and will continue to be my top priority,” said McCaffrey. “I look forward to working with faculty, staff, and the community to ensure that we continue to live the college’s mission by delivering quality learning opportunities that empower individuals to achieve their goals.”

McCaffrey served as dean of career and technical education from 2013-19, where she was responsible for senior administrative functions, supervision, administration of college policies and procedures, and grant management for all CTE programs. She also held the positions of interim dean and director of outreach and educational sites.