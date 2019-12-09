'Jingle Bell Run' finishes on top

About 50 area runners and walkers showed up at Desloge City Hall on a chilly but dry Saturday morning — with many wearing colorful “holiday gear” — to take part in the eighth annual Desloge Chamber of Commerce Jingle Bell 5k Run/Walk.
The race covered a different course than in previous years, with the runners starting out at city hall, continuing through City Park and looping back to city hall.
Asked her response to the 2019 race, Chamber Executive Director Cheri Henderson said, “it was amazing."
"We have had a great turnout and a great preregistration. It was a community and family affair where community came together as family," she said. "The weather was a runner’s dream. We love this weather! After about 30 steps, you’re shedding the layers.
“We had Dan Combs of Little Caesars, The Giving Tree, and Hannah Mahaney’s American Family Insurance provide gifts for us to give to the best-dressed runners. Belgrade State Bank provided a hot chocolate bar for everyone who came out, and B-104 FM radio station donated race bags for those who preregistered for the race. Next year, we’re going to up the game and have online registration and amazing T-shirts.”
You have free articles remaining.
Henderson also noted that Kelly Farkas and Chuck Odle were the race directors.
“They did an amazing job,” she said.
Runners participating in the seasonal event, along with their finishing times, include: Jake Burch, 15:35; Cameron Stevens, 17:49; Megan Parks, 19:52; Joe Garrison, 19:53; Randy Echoff, 20:18; Aiden Clay, 21:07; CK, 21:14; Steven Quinton, 21:55; Brad Slade, 22:04; Brandon Rosner, 22:15; Ron Rosner, 22:25; Danielle Carson, 22:20; Matt Winch, 22:33; Aiden Moriarty, 22:35; Alayna Spurr, 22:36; Rustico Ramos, 22:44; Daniel Cuneil, 23:36; Lisa Hammack, 24:07; Jordan Stone, 24:15; David Gray, 24:32; Braden Slade, 25:22; Owen Hawkins, 25:36; Hailey Yeager, 26:39; Mandi Herzog, 26:40; Elizabeth Yeager, 26:50; Bruce Brewen, 28:30; Brooke-Lyn Forman, 29:00; Jayden Cook, 30:41; Gage Whitener, 30:42; Jan Hawkins, 31:08; Chelsy AuBuchon, 31:29; Niya Cook, 37:19; Alisha Akon, 37:30; Braylyn Crepps, 40:52; Amber Black, 41:06; Patty Ramsey, 41:15; Grace Doss, 41:30; Paige Carron, 41:43; Samantha Figuero, 41:46; Andrea Eaton, 41:50; Teresa White, 41:53; Kim Yeager, 42:50; Beth Forman, 42:52; Cindy Cox, 43:00; Sandy Akins, 43:10; and Stan Shurmantie 43:20.
First overall male was Jake Burch with a time of 15.35, and the first overall female was Megan Parks who finished with a time of 19:52. The winners of the best-dressed category were Chrissy AuBuchon, Jan Hawkins and Mandi Herzog.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.