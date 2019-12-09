{{featured_button_text}}
'Jingle Bell Run' finishes on top

Selected as this year's Jingle Bell Run "best dressed" are Chrissy AuBuchon, Jan Hawkins and Mandi Herzog.

See more photos online, dailyjournalonline.com/gallery.

 Kevin R. Jenkins, Daily Journal

About 50 area runners and walkers showed up at Desloge City Hall on a chilly but dry Saturday morning —  with many wearing colorful “holiday gear” — to take part in the eighth annual Desloge Chamber of Commerce Jingle Bell 5k Run/Walk.

The race covered a different course than in previous years, with the runners starting out at city hall, continuing through City Park and looping back to city hall.

Asked her response to the 2019 race, Chamber Executive Director Cheri Henderson said, “it was amazing."

"We have had a great turnout and a great preregistration. It was a community and family affair where community came together as family," she said. "The weather was a runner’s dream. We love this weather! After about 30 steps, you’re shedding the layers.

“We had Dan Combs of Little Caesars, The Giving Tree, and Hannah Mahaney’s American Family Insurance provide gifts for us to give to the best-dressed runners. Belgrade State Bank provided a hot chocolate bar for everyone who came out, and B-104 FM radio station donated race bags for those who preregistered for the race. Next year, we’re going to up the game and have online registration and amazing T-shirts.”

Henderson also noted that Kelly Farkas and Chuck Odle were the race directors.

“They did an amazing job,” she said.

Runners participating in the seasonal event, along with their finishing times, include: Jake Burch, 15:35; Cameron Stevens, 17:49; Megan Parks, 19:52; Joe Garrison, 19:53; Randy Echoff, 20:18; Aiden Clay, 21:07; CK, 21:14; Steven Quinton, 21:55; Brad Slade, 22:04; Brandon Rosner, 22:15; Ron Rosner, 22:25; Danielle Carson, 22:20; Matt Winch, 22:33; Aiden Moriarty, 22:35; Alayna Spurr, 22:36; Rustico Ramos, 22:44; Daniel Cuneil, 23:36; Lisa Hammack, 24:07; Jordan Stone, 24:15; David Gray, 24:32; Braden Slade, 25:22; Owen Hawkins, 25:36; Hailey Yeager, 26:39; Mandi Herzog, 26:40; Elizabeth Yeager, 26:50; Bruce Brewen, 28:30; Brooke-Lyn Forman, 29:00; Jayden Cook, 30:41; Gage Whitener, 30:42; Jan Hawkins, 31:08; Chelsy AuBuchon, 31:29; Niya Cook, 37:19; Alisha Akon, 37:30; Braylyn Crepps, 40:52; Amber Black, 41:06; Patty Ramsey, 41:15; Grace Doss, 41:30; Paige Carron, 41:43; Samantha Figuero, 41:46; Andrea Eaton, 41:50; Teresa White, 41:53; Kim Yeager, 42:50; Beth Forman, 42:52; Cindy Cox, 43:00; Sandy Akins, 43:10; and Stan Shurmantie 43:20.

First overall male was Jake Burch with a time of 15.35, and the first overall female was Megan Parks who finished with a time of 19:52. The winners of the best-dressed category were Chrissy AuBuchon, Jan Hawkins and Mandi Herzog.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

