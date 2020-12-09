Jingle Bell Run top finishers earn medals

On Saturday, about 80 runners and walkers participated in the Desloge Chamber of Commerce's annual Jingle Bell Run.
Medals were handed out to the top overall male and female finisher and to the top three male and female finishers in their age groups.
Here is a complete list of the medalists and their times:
Overall top male finisher: Ryder Hunt 16:59
Overall top female finisher: Emily Harris 22:08
M12-under
Aidan Jaco 33:45
Loomis Speidel 37:53
Oliver Speidel 41:32
M13-19
Ryder Hunt 16:59
Mason Currington 17:25
Aiden Clay 22:16
M25-29
Brandon Rosner 20:33
Chance Doty 49:53
M30-34
Josh Millins 19:08
Michael Franklin 27:18
M40-44
Daniel Cuneio 22:19
Eddie Miller 30:22
Scott Speidel 41:47
M45-49
Jordan Stone 22:09
Bill Gammon 23:19
Jerry Beck 27:11
M50-54
Ron Rosner 21:59
Bill Nobles 28:08
Chuck Odle 29:28
M55-59
Dave Gray 26:54
M60-64
Randy Eckoff 25:30
Mike Henderson 28:30
F12-under
Natalie Gammon 23:17
Hailey Yeager 28:44
Elise Miller 30:20
F13-19
Elizabeth Yeager 24:56
Haley Thedford 26:15
Rachel Wilson 26:33
F20-24
Roxana Avalos-Almazar 22:20
F25-29
Emily Harris 22:08
Brianna Summers 28:32
Heather Franklin 32:14
F30-34
Jessica Fitzwater 26:25
Chelsea Crocker 31:56
Ashley Harris 33:48
F35-39
Joanna Miller 30:26
Stacy Tongay 36:45
Courtney Counts 37:36
F40-44
Sonia Hovick 23:01
Jamie Gammon 26:38
Stephanie Nobles 27:00
F45-49
Carolyn Thomas 27:42
Lisa Umfleet 29:15
Keren Coleman 50:22
F55-59
Carol Winter 23:29
Lisa Hammack 26:48
Jan Hawkins 32:10
F70-over
Patty Ramsey 42:04
