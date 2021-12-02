Jingle Bell Run/Walk brings holiday spirit to Desloge Saturday

Runners, walkers, and joggers will hit the streets of Desloge in their festive holiday attire and run or walk in the annual Jingle Bell 5K this Saturday.

The race starts at 9 a.m. at the Desloge City Hall, 300 North Lincoln Street. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The cost is $20 or free for those 12 and younger.

Participants have three options for pre-registering for the run: texting their name, age, and shirt size to 573-431-3006; emailing the information to director@deslogechamber.com; or by completing a registration form, available outside the front door of the Desloge Chamber, at 204 Lincoln St., and submitting the form through the office's mail slot.

Desloge Chamber Executive Director Cheri Henderson explained that participants would be split up into 12 separate age groups this year, meaning organizers will be awarding more medals this year. Race shirts will also be given out while supplies last.

As always, prizes will be handed out for Best Holiday Attire, and medals will be awarded to the top three male and female runners in each age group.

Henderson said they had received compliments for having some of the best-designed medals and matching race shirts that they have featured.

She said the compliments came from Cape Road Runners, which provides official timing for the Jingle Bell Run.

Henderson explained the official timing is performed to provide those who may be competitive runners or need to qualify for other running events by having their race timed officially.

"They don't have to run," she said. "They can walk the 5K or the mile. We're going to be flexible and really just have a fun event.

"However, for serious runners, it will be timed," said Henderson. "So if they're running to meet certain criteria for other events, this event does count. That's why we like to make sure we have official timers."

The chamber director mentioned that Belgrade State Bank would be hosting a hot chocolate bar, which they have had at past events.

Another treat this year includes a race bag with fun gifts inside that will be given to the first 50 participants registered.

Henderson said the run has always been a fun way to jump-start the holiday spirit within the community.

"I think we're most excited about the holiday gear runners wear," she said. "They'll dress up with Santa hats, and some will wear Christmas elf outfits and tutus. I just think the holiday spirit is one thing this run kicks off."

The Jingle Bell Run leads into Desloge's Santa Parade and Christmas in the Park event, hosted by the Desloge Library.

"We couple it on the same day because the events go well together," Henderson added.

Sponsors for this year's Jingle Bell Run/Walk include American Heritage Abstract; Belgrade State Bank; Blue Creek Production; Bow Tie Catering; Bryant Restoration; Cedarhurst Senior Living; the City of Desloge; CS Design Web-Marketing-Branding; the Desloge Chamber; Desloge McDonald's; Desloge Walmart; First State Community Bank; Henderson For Missouri; Lost Creek Properties; Mi | Office - Beyond Bookkeeping; Mineral Area College; New Era Bank; Parkland Health Center; Unico Bank; and Vicky Crocker Realty.

For more information about the Jingle Bell Run/Walk, visit the Desloge Chamber's website at www.deslogechamber.com. Details are also available on the chamber's Facebook page: "Desloge Chamber of Commerce."

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.