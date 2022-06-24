Jobe Bryant named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Year

Jobe Bryant is going places – mostly traversing the Midwest for now - and the demand on his time has reached an all-time high.

Already a Division I prospect in two sports before his junior year of high school begins, there is no true offseason for the Central basketball and football star.

A glance at his personal calendar for the upcoming month of July shows some form of activity planned for 28 of the 31 available days. Football practice gets rolling the second week of August.

An unyielding work ethic has remained a cornerstone in the success of Bryant, who has been named the 2022 Daily Journal Male Athlete of the Year.

“I don’t want to just work a 9 to 5 job when I get older,” Bryant said. “My family keeps me motivated, so with them by my side, that keeps me [focused]… I do have long-term goals, but I have to accomplish the day-by-day ones first. Staying locked in and hard work every day will pay off one day.”

Bryant, who stands an even 6 feet, packed his sophomore season for the Rebels with record-setting achievements while earning his second all-state accolade in basketball and first in football.

The premier point guard of the Parkland averaged 23.3 points, 5.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 3.0 steals as Central repeated its district supremacy, showing his ability to dazzle as both a scorer and distributor.

He became the first boys basketball player in MAAA history to surpass 1,000 career points during his sophomore season, and also led Central to a regular-season conference title.

The Rebels could potentially have at least seven experienced varsity players returning for the 2022-23 campaign, and Bryant rightfully carries lofty personal expectations.

“Winning districts my first two years and getting 1,000 points in my sophomore year,” Bryant listed as his favorite moments so far at Central. “In the moment, I thought it was just a regular accomplishment. But after I found out, it was pretty cool. I didn’t know that nobody had done that before.”

“For the next couple of years team-wise, I want to win state championships,” he said. “As far as personal goals, I would like to get more [all-state honors] and maybe Gatorade Player of the Year, or some invites to camps that not many people get invited to.”

Bryant began his hoops journey at around age 4 – quickly learning how to simultaneously dribble two basketballs – and his skill set now commands attention among a widening scope.

He currently competes on the AAU level for the Bradley Beal Elite 16U squad, and receives guidance from the St. Louis native and guard for the Washington Wizards among other coaches.

Bryant closed out June with showcase events in Indianapolis and Kansas City on consecutive weekends before returning to the BBE crew for resumption of the prestigious Nike circuit.

“I’ve been playing with them since the seventh grade, so it’s been a long ride. They treat me very well,” Bryant said. “I’ve talked to Brad. He’s a cool dude. He’s a great mentor, and helps not just me, but the whole organization out by coming to the games and giving us some speeches that we would hear from nobody else. I’ve learned a lot from him and the organization.”

The recruiting front is poised to intensify over the next 12-18 months with several Division I scholarship opportunities likely. Bryant has already been offered by Sun Belt Conference program Texas State.

But he is also gaining interest on the gridiron. A recent football camp invitation and unofficial visit to the University of Louisville solidified his stature as a coveted athlete.

Central fielded one of its most talented rosters in program history last fall while going 10-2 overall. The lone losses came to eventual Class 3 state champion St. Mary’s and Class 4 semifinalist MICDS.

Bryant shined as a receiver, safety and kick returner for the Rebels. Offensively, he broke their single-season record with 1,052 receiving yards while notching 15 touchdowns on 56 total catches.

“We all wanted to win. Last year was so much fun with our seniors,” he said.

But the basketball court is admittedly nearest and dearest to his heart. When presented with rare free time, Bryant often spends it either with family or staying sharp at the gym.

“What’s most improved in my game is probably my leadership and just communicating more. In my freshman year, I wasn’t really talking a lot,” he said. “What needs improved going forward is my shooting and better leadership. You can’t have too much of that.”

“I love getting my teammates involved more than I like scoring. I didn’t average as many assists my freshman year, but this year I was able to get them involved a lot more. It just brings a spark to the whole team.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.