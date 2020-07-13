Join MDC July 14 for webcast on catfish regs for Mark Twain Lake

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free live webcast on July 14 at noon for anglers and others to learn about potential new catfish regulations for Mark Twain Lake, located in Ralls and Monroe counties in northeast Missouri.

MDC staff recently completed a multiyear assessment of blue catfish and flathead catfish in Mark Twain Lake. During the July 14 webcast, MDC Fisheries biologists will share and discuss assessment results and potential options for new catfish harvest regulations at Mark Twain Lake. MDC Protection staff will join the webcast to answer questions related to current regulations.

Register in advance for the free MDC webcast at short.mdc.mo.gov/Z79 and then join the July 14 webcast live at noon.

MDC also invites webcast participants and others to complete a brief survey and provide comments by Aug. 1 on the potential new catfish regulations for Mark Twain Lake at mdc.mo.gov/MarkTwainCatfish.

Mark Twain Lake is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Learn more at mvs.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Mark-Twain-Lake/.

