Bobby Warden of Belgrade holds up a $1.3 million check from Missouri Lottery. 

A Belgrade-area card group now boasts two Missouri Lottery millionaires. The most recent addition comes after Robert “Bobby” Warden won a $1.3 million Lotto jackpot from the Feb. 6 drawing.

By the time he was able to claim his prize on Feb. 8, the past two days had been a whirlwind of both confusion and celebration for Warden.

“My wife woke me up in a hurry telling me to check my tickets,” said Warden, whose wife had heard the winning ticket was sold at one of her husband’s favorite convenience stores.

A frequent Lotto player, Warden typically purchases his tickets from Roy’s, 14158 Route C, in Belgrade. After looking over his Lotto tickets, Warden said he could not believe his eyes when he realized that one line of numbers matched all six numbers drawn. As soon as he gained his composure, Warden took the ticket back to Roy’s to have it scanned.

Once word started spreading around town about his good fortune, Warden received a phone call from a friend.

“I have a group of friends who play cards together, and one of them had won $1 million on Powerball a few years back,” said Warden. “He wanted to congratulate me.”

The winner is looking forward to supplementing his income with the prize, in addition to a possible trip to Las Vegas.

Warden used his own combination of birthdays to pick his winning numbers in the drawing. Those winning numbers were: 6, 8, 16, 22, 24 and 32. For selling the winning ticket, Roy’s received a bonus check for $5,000.

The longest running Missouri Lottery Draw Game, Lotto is drawn twice-weekly with jackpots that start at $1 million. To date, 252 Lotto jackpots have been awarded with an average jackpot of almost $3 million. Lottery players can check their tickets for prizes by scanning them with the official Missouri Lottery app.

