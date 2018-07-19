Subscribe for 17¢ / day

A Bonne Terre man’s name was drawn this week in the third and final drawing in the Missouri Lottery’s “Ultimate Outdoor Adventure” promotion.

Robert Jones will get to decide which adventure would be the most fun: deep-sea fishing in Mexico, cruising through the Alaskan wilderness, dogsledding through Yellowstone or fishing in Big Sky, Montana.

In addition to the grand prize, the Lottery also drew 25 first-prize winners who will receive a $500 Bass Pro Shops gift card. In February, the Lottery and Bass Pro Shops teamed up to offer players a chance to win up to $100,000 cash or an ultimate outdoor adventure with the “Bass Pro Shops Cash Adventure”

