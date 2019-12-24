A few hours before her church's annual Children's Christmas Program began, a worried mother called the church office. She reported that her little son, who was to play the part of Joseph that night, was sick with the flu, and could not be there for the performance.
Well, something had to be done. It was too late to find another Joseph. The program could not be postponed, so the directors came up with an interesting solution. They decided to just write Joseph out of the script altogether, and believe it or not, their plan worked. That night, only a few people who saw the play realized that the cast was incomplete. Most of the people in the audience didn't even miss poor Joseph.
Why is Joseph the forgotten man of Christmas? Why is he so easily overlooked?
There are several reasons:
In Christmas plays or Nativity scenes, Joseph just stands there.
The Bible doesn’t record a single word that Joseph said at the birth of Jesus.
Another reason we so easily overlook him is that we know so little about him. He is mentioned only briefly in the gospels of Matthew and Luke.
He silently passes off the scene. We are left wondering where Joseph went. Did he die? If so, how? Where? When?
Although Joseph is in the background and often forgotten, there are a few things we do know about him as we read the Christmas story in Matthew and Luke.
For example, we know of his ancestry. Luke tells us that he was “of the house and lineage of David.”
He was originally from the town of Bethlehem. At some point in his life Joseph moved north to the little town of Nazareth.
We know that he provided for his family, working as a carpenter. In Mark 13:55 the people asked the question: “Is this not the carpenter’s son?”
After Jesus was born, we see Joseph obeying the Law.
As the Old Testament law stated, he took eight-day old Jesus to the temple in Jerusalem and presented the Child to the Lord. Every year thereafter the family traveled to the Temple for Passover.
Joseph protected his family from Herod by being obedient to God’s direction when told to go to Egypt.
Looking deeper into the life of Joseph, we learn some important and commendable characteristics about following God’s plan for us.
1. He was a man chosen by God.
We often speak about Mary being chosen by God for the honor of bringing Christ into the world, but Joseph was chosen by God also.
God looked into Joseph’s heart and liked what He saw.
What a great honor to be chosen for this wonderful task!
Joseph wasn’t the natural father, but he helped in the upbringing of Jesus.
No doubt Joseph was a loving, caring, and thoughtful father.
He took time to take Jesus to his carpenter’s shop and teach him how to work with wood.
During the silent years of Jesus’ life between the ages of 12 and 30, most likely He worked as a carpenter. In Mark 6:3 we read, “Is this not the carpenter, the son of Mary…?”
2. Joseph was a man of character, compassion, caution, and commitment.
Matthew 1:19 says, “Then Joseph her husband, being a just man…”. The word just means holy, righteous.
Being a Godly man and a righteous man, it not only helps us to understand why Joseph was chosen by God, but also helps us to understand his character and actions.
He was a man that had faith in God
He was a man that loved and respected Mary
To such a man, the news that Mary was pregnant would be devastating.
What could he think? Joseph knew the baby wasn’t his. Mary had been unfaithful. Whose child was it?
What would people say? Knowing human nature, people then, like today, would gossip.
His reputation, something he had worked so hard to build would be destroyed. Probably the business he had worked so hard to build would be affected. His family name would be talked about in hushed whispers.
All Joseph’s dreams, plans of a wedding, plans for their home, all evaporated at this news that Mary was with child. And now she comes up with this story about an angel coming to her with news that she would be with child although she was a virgin.
What would this godly man of character do?
What could he do?
Matthew 1:19-20 states, “Then Joseph her husband, being a just man, and not willing to make her a publick example, was minded to put her away privily. But while he thought on these things…”
Until the night the angel visited Joseph in a dream, he did not believe Mary’s story.
It just didn’t make sense. Humanly, it was impossible. Mary had to be lying.
a. Joseph could have made her a public example
Because adultery was a sin, a transgression of the Law of God, he could have brought her to a public court and charged her with adultery. Adultery was a crime punishable by death. She would be shamed, humiliated, ruined, and, in the end, executed by stoning.
b. Joseph could quietly in the face of two or three witnesses explain what had happened and write her a bill of divorcement and quietly end their relationship.
There would be no public knowledge of what happened. Mary would quietly go away, bear the child, and raise this child as a single mom.
All this was weighing heavily upon Joseph’s heart. Mary was the woman he was in love with, espoused to, planning to have a family with, and to live happily into their old age.
His life, his reputation, Mary … all this was going through Joseph’s mind.
His compassion is seen in that he doesn’t want to hurt Mary. He is considering doing what would hurt her the least.
You have free articles remaining.
As a cautious man Joseph thinks before he acts.
He doesn’t fly off the handle saying something or doing something that he would later regret.
He doesn’t rush into a decision. Too much is at stake.
As hard as it is to believe Mary’s story, he isn’t hasty
We can imagine Joseph, the just man, looking to God and saying, “Lord I’m at a lost as to what to do, please help me.”
We can see him pleading with God for an answer, for a clear direction.
While he was thinking on all these things, Joseph fell asleep. While he slept, the Angel of the Lord appeared unto him.
Matthew 1:20 says, “But while he thought on these things, behold, the angel of the Lord appeared unto him in a dream, saying, Joseph, thou son of David, fear not to take unto thee Mary thy wife: for that which is conceived in her is of the Holy Ghost.”
God revealed to Joseph that everything Mary had said was indeed true
He should not be afraid to take Mary as his wife.
This is God’s plan.
The Old Testament prophet Isaiah had prophesied hundreds of years earlier in chapter 7:14, “A virgin shall conceive and bear a son and shall call his name Emanuel.”
As soon as Joseph awoke, he did what the angel said.
He married Mary. For nine long months he knew her not, so that Scripture could be fulfilled
That’s commitment!
He was willing to obey God, regardless of what people would say. He knew that when the time came for Mary to be delivered there would be less than nine months since the days of their wedding. People would talk.
Here again, God had a solution. It just so happened that Rome wanted to count all the people in order to get the proper taxes, so everyone had to return to their place of birth.
God took Joseph and Mary away from Nazareth, away from people who might talk, to Bethlehem
Common sense told Joseph not to believe Mary.
Self-preservation told him not to believe Mary.
Convenience told him not to believe Mary.
Pride told him not to believe Mary.
But God said, believe and take Mary as your wife. Joseph obeyed
After the birth, Joseph became a fugitive by taking his family to Egypt to avoid Herod’s troops.
It wasn’t easy to obey God.
It wasn’t always the most convenient thing to do
But it was in Joseph’s home that the Christ child, the Messiah, was raised.
He experienced first hand the true meaning of Emmanuel, God with us.
Did it ever occur to Joseph that God, the Creator of all things was in the next room?
Did it ever occur to Joseph that the God he prayed to was in the next room?
Did it ever occur to Joseph that when he took his family to the temple at Passover and saw the lamb slaughtered for the sins of the people that one day this boy named Jesus would become the lamb without blemish, a sacrifice for all humanity?
Joseph who is often the forgotten man of Christmas slowly passes off the scene, but he played such an important role.
Even though the wonderful story of the birth of Jesus is over 2,000 years old, it is forever new and relevant for us today.
There never will be another Messiah born. Everything was fulfilled in Jesus.
He was born, lived, died, arose the 3rd day, ascended back to heaven, and now sits at the right hand of the father ever interceding. One day that same Jesus who was taken up in the clouds will return.
Jesus, who was God in the flesh, came that we might know God and be reconciled to God through Him.
He is God’s gift to us all.
As John 3:16 says, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
This wonderful gift of salvation is given to all, but each of us must decide to receive it.
Romans 6:23 says, “For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.”
Romans 10:9-10 says, “That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.
For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.”
Through Christ Jesus we can have forgiveness, reconciliation, peace, hope, freedom, and purpose.
As we approach Christmas, do you know the Christ of Christmas as your personal Savior?
If you would like to know more about this wonderful Savior, Jesus Christ, and how to be saved, I would be honored to help you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.