Jour De Fete Cancelled

The Jour De Fete board has decided to cancel the event planned on Aug. 8-9 in Ste. Genevieve due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Jamie Inman, Jour De Fete president, said that there was no possibility of guaranteeing the safety of the community and the crowds that would be coming.
“There’s thousands of people here for Jour De Fete,” she said. “There’s no way we would be able to contain anyone, it’s a typical large-crowd festival, you’re talking about thousands of people, it’s hard enough to keep them in order when there’s not COVID-19.
"At the time [the board] voted, we were still not supposed to have mass gatherings. It was about safety for community, we have really low numbers for COVID-19, we didn’t feel we could be responsible for bringing people into Ste. Genevieve that would [be positive]. There’s no way of funneling them in or checking people in an eight-block area.”
Inman and others are already looking forward to next year and have many vendors signed up.
“We are having Jour De Fete 2021, the dates are set for Aug. 14-15,” she said. “We were pretty pleased, we had a lot of vendors that just let us roll their money over, so right now we have at least 50 vendors, and all the food ones left their money for prepaid next year, so we’re pretty much on board to do next year.”
Other events in Ste. Genevieve that have been canceled include the 4th Friday Art Walk on June 26, Muny Band Concerns normally held on Thursdays in June and July and the Ste. Genevieve Fall History Conference. The city has also cancelled July 4th fireworks, band concert and the patriotic meeting normally held at noon.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
