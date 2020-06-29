Jour De Fete Cancelled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Jour De Fete board has decided to cancel the event planned on Aug. 8-9 in Ste. Genevieve due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jamie Inman, Jour De Fete president, said that there was no possibility of guaranteeing the safety of the community and the crowds that would be coming.

“There’s thousands of people here for Jour De Fete,” she said. “There’s no way we would be able to contain anyone, it’s a typical large-crowd festival, you’re talking about thousands of people, it’s hard enough to keep them in order when there’s not COVID-19.

"At the time [the board] voted, we were still not supposed to have mass gatherings. It was about safety for community, we have really low numbers for COVID-19, we didn’t feel we could be responsible for bringing people into Ste. Genevieve that would [be positive]. There’s no way of funneling them in or checking people in an eight-block area.”

Inman and others are already looking forward to next year and have many vendors signed up.