Big River Chautauqua’s 25th annual series lasts one more night, as acclaimed storyteller Karen Vuranch, a familiar face to Chautauqua fans, portrays the professional and personal life of television’s first star chef, Julia Child.
Paul Williams, who has helped organize the scholarly, three-night series every year since its beginning in 1995, said Vuranch’s performances are always a crowd pleaser.
“She’ll be great Saturday night,” he said. “She’s very funny, and quite the character. Her storytelling is excellent.”
Vuranch has previous played historical figures Belle Starr and Edith Wharton for Big River Chautauqua, but has portrayed additional characters including Pearl S. Buck, Laura Ingalls Wilder and Clara Barton at venues around the nation.
At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Vuranch said, the audience will get to not only hear and see her portrayal, they’ll get to imagine the smell of cooking, as well.
“I’m a storyteller and I like to bring everything together, so I simulate cooking one of Child’s recipes as I give my performance as her,” Vuranch said. “So I’ll be whipping up boeuf bourguignon while I talk about how I met my husband Paul, then moved to France, wrote my famous cookbook and tackled the frontier of cooking on television.”
Vuranch said she also plans to talk about Paul and Julia Childs’ brush with McCarthyism during the “Red Scare” 1950s, when Office of Strategic Services employees like the Childs began to be investigated for “un-American activity.”
“So many people were under the microscope of McCarthy,” she said. “And for the employees of the OSS, which was the precursor to the CIA, it was a very dark time. McCarthy and his followers were really going after them.”
Vuranch, of Fayetteville, West Virginia, is an acclaimed storyteller and performs at more than 200 colleges, libraries, schools and conferences each year. She has written two plays about women in history: “Coal Camp Memories,” about life in the West Virginia coalfields; and “Homefront,” about women in World War II. Because some Chautauquas around the nation ask their performers to conduct additional educational opportunities during their visits, Vuranch presents a workshop on “The History of Food in America: From Feasting and Fasting, from Frozen to Fabulous” that explores how American eating habits have changed drastically throughout the years. She said she was naturally drawn to Child’s character because she herself is a foodie.
Events begins at 5:30 p.m. with barbecue dinner, drink and desserts by Big River Fire Department and Lively Stone Tabernacle Youth Group. Guitarist Darren Thomas will take the stage at 6 p.m., while the Chautauqua Singers, under the direction of Linda Sowers, will perform at 6:45 p.m. Vuranch takes the stage at about 7:30 p.m. The event is free and is under the big tent behind Bonne Terre City Hall.
