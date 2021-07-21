JULY 22: Blood shortage continues: Red Cross needs donors now

While donors across the country have rolled up a sleeve to give this summer, the need for blood and platelets remains crucial for patients relying on lifesaving transfusions. The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give now.

Donors who give now will help stock the shelves for the rest of the summer season. Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.

Local opportunities to give blood include:

Bonne Terre

July 27: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 20 Park Ave.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Desloge

July 29: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Methodist Church - Desloge, 800 S. Grant St.