JULY 30: Park Hills Lions plan 25th annual golf tournament

The Park Hills Lions Club will host its 25th Annual Golf Tournament to support the St. Francois County Sheriff Department’s Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program for area schools.
Friday, July 30, at Terre Du Lac Golf Club, the four-man scramble, $300 a team, will have a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Lunch will be available, drinks will be available on the course, a meal is included and thousands of dollars in prizes will be awarded at the end of the tournament. Those interested in playing can call 573-431-1083 to register a team. Hole sponsorships are available at $100.
According to DARE Officer Gary Carver, the program began in Los Angeles in 1987 and was adopted soon after by St. Francois County. It is presently taught by specially-trained and certified Officer Carver in 5th and 7th grades in the Bismarck, Central, West County, and North County districts for seventeen weeks each session. The lessons provide drug resistance information, allowing them to make informed decisions about drugs and violence as well as character development lessons.
“The proceeds from the Lions Club Tournament provide about 60% of the funding for the DARE program,” said Deputy Carver. “With this year’s tournament, the club will have given (a total of) $125,000 to the program.
“Although the annual tournament had to be cancelled during the pandemic last year, the club is grateful to have had sponsors contribute to keep the program going.”
The Park Hills Lions Club (formerly Flat River Lions) has been an active service club, chartered by Lions International, since 1928. The main focus of all Lions Clubs has been collecting used glasses and providing glasses for those needing help.
The PH Lions have also continually raised money and sponsored worthy causes such as food baskets for needy, winter coats for elementary children, sponsoring Central High School students for the Jump Start Program at Mineral Area College, Boys and Girls State representatives, grants for Habitat for Humanity and the soon-to-be Accessible Playground for county residents to be located in Farmington.
These funds have been raised through the years by the former Lions Charity Tree drive on National Chat Dump and Annual Pancake Day for many years and the last 25 years with the DARE Golf Tournament. This year they have added a Charity Raffle for a trip to Branson. The club is a member and participates in both the Desloge and Park Hills Chambers of Commerce. Anyone interested in joining the club can like the Lions on Facebook or at www.parkhillslions.com.