July 4 fire damages home in Bonne Terre

At 8:52 p.m. Monday, Bonne Terre/Big River fire departments were dispatched to a house fire on the corner of Bell and Middle streets in Bonne Terre.

When crews arrived on scene, there were flames coming from the center of the modular home, with heavy smoke coming from the building. The fire was extinguished by 9:30 p.m., with crews working on hotspots as needed.

Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Chief Dave Pratte said no firefighters were injured but seven pets died in the fire. The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire.

Departments assisting Big River/Bonne Terre include Park Hills, Desloge, De Soto Rural, Farmington, and Leadwood. Pratte praised the firefighters for how quickly the mutual aid departments came with the manpower to help handle the fire.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

