Desloge city offices will be closed July 4-5. Trash for July 4 will be picked up on July 8. No other trash routes will be affected.

City offices of Park Hills will be closed on July 4.

Leadington City offices will be closed on July 4.

City offices of Leadwood will be closed on July 4-5.

City of Farmington offices will be closed July 4.

Bismarck city offices of will be closed July 4.

Bonne Terre city offices will be closed July 4.

St. Francois County offices will closed July 4. All state offices will be closed July 4-5.

The Daily Journal, Farmington Press and Democrat News offices will be closed on July 4. 

