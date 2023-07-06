The next Women’s Connection Brunch will be held from 9:15-11 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the Farmington Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, at the intersection of Columbia and Cayce streets. This month's special feature is Jeremy Herman, owner of Dreamland Daylilies.

Herman was born and raised in Ste. Genevieve and attended Mineral Area College where he received a degree in mathematics. He teaches at North County Middle School. Herman and his wife, Crystal, who met at MAC, have two children — Zachariah 10, and Beulah 7. They have lived more than five years on a farm just south of Farmington where he grows daylilies.

In 2020, Herman started Dreamland Daylilies, but has been growing plants all his life. He will share all about growing and raising daylilies on his farm and what it is he is trying to accomplish.

This month's guest speaker is Sue Meyers. She was born in Michigan, and moved to Yuma, Arizona, while in middle school. Meyers graduated from high school in Yuma. She married, had a son and divorced, becoming a single mom. While working in retail, she was promoted to management and relocated to Indio, California.

There she met her husband, Wayne and adopted two children. The couple has been married 40 years. She became active in church working and teaching. She and her husband led a local 4H group, and she was president of the local Homeschool Cooperative. In 2005, she became associate director of a local homeless shelter, which grew significantly and changed many lives.

In 2013, she became interested in Celebrate Recovery due to her codependent relationship with two of her adult children. Her interference with assistance, money, and unrequested suggestions hindered their recovery. Because Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered 12-step journey which encourages fellowship, accountability and mentoring, she has been active in it ever since and lets God take the reins.

After retiring from the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission and having adopted their two grandchildren in 2015, the couple moved to Farmington, which was halfway between their adult children in Kansas and Indiana. They became active in ministry at Parkland Chapel while attending Celebrate Recovery. As of May 2023, they intend to start a new Celebrate Recovery program at Parkland this summer.

To learn more, make your reservations/cancellation preferred by Friday, July 7. Call Barb at 573-747-3854 or Mary at 573-358-1274.