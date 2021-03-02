Just a drill: Tornado alert should have been clearer, says National Weather Service

People whose cellphones blared a warning signal Tuesday morning may have been confused to learn of a tornado alert as nothing but bright blue sky could be seen for miles around.

The National Weather Service later said that the notification it sent was a mistake.

"There was a malfunction between the NWS and the Weather Emergency Alert (WEA) system and the test warning should have not activated WEA," the NWS said in a Facebook post. "We apologize for any confusion and the inconvenience, and the issue is being investigated."

The notification was mistakenly sent as part of an annual statewide tornado drill for Missouri and other regions.

