Just a month ago e-Sports in the spotlight at expo

Each of the six teams in the tournament also received jerseys for their team members with their last names on the back. Those were also donated by Trox.

“That was an awesome thing,” Central junior Paul Reinert said, showing his jersey off.

Because the teams normally face each other while playing in their separate computer labs, West County Coach Darren Cordray said the tournament atmosphere is exciting.

Actually being able to meet face-to-face and actually sit down and play next to your opponents is pretty cool,” Cordray said. “Also you have a bunch of fans who are cheering.”

“It’s nice because you get to know other members from schools,” Reed said.

The expo was planned to be the kick-off of the season for the local teams, but it was also the season finale due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mineral Area College was one of the sponsors and one the colleges at the expo talking to students about its tech programs. Chris Visnovske, who is an IT technician, said MAC has been working with local schools to help them set up their e-Sports clubs. He is also helping MAC set up its own program, which would start in the fall.