A couple of years ago I felt like the Lord really spoke to my heart that I needed to trade out all of my worrying for praise. I needed to take a good hard look at what came out of my mouth most often and what my mind was thinking about. I needed to trade out the negative for the positive and all of the complaining for being thankful instead.
I brought these thoughts to our congregation and called it “Just THANK About It!”
When I shared that message I didn’t realize just how much the Lord was going to use it. Many people told me that it was one of the most helpful life messages they’d heard. Our praise team actually wrote a little song about it, and Johnny and Jacob Frago even had a coffee mug made with the title on it for my Christmas gift! So... I’d like to share the heart of that message with you.
Whatever we keep our focus on will always grow in our mind and affect our life accordingly. It’s so easy to get our eyes fixed on the things that are going wrong and to forget about all of the things that are right. We need to ask ourselves the question, “what am I thinking about?” If there is something that is heavy on our mind, something that is weighing on our heart, something that is hindering us from having a clear head and is distracting from our life, we need to stop thinking about it and start THANKING about it!
The Lord inspired the Apostle Paul to share this wisdom, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4:6-7 NIV
Instead of worrying about it tell God about it, and tell Him WITH thanksgiving. We should take our cares to Jesus, and go ahead and thank Him that He’s going to help us!
The very next verse even tells us to keep our thoughts on good things and that God will bring us His peace. He even calls it a peace that “passes our understanding.” We can have God’s peace when it doesn’t even make sense that we could be at peace.
We always think we have to get rid of all the problems in order to have happiness and peace but God can give us joy in the midst of whatever life throws at us.
So this Thanksgiving, while we’re supposed to considering all the blessings we have, let’s actually do just that. The holidays come with a lot of extra pressure, a roller coaster of emotions, and sometimes a shortage of cash. Instead of thinking about it, just THANK about it!
And... if you ever need some extra encouragement come visit us at The River. We will welcome you as part of our family and stand with you in your life! Visit theriverworshipcentre.org or facebook.com/theriverworshipcentre
D.J. Edwards is pastor of the River Worship Center in Park Hills. He founded the church in 2004.
