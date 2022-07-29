K9 seminar takes place in Madison County

Last week, Fredericktown was visited by law enforcement from five different states, all in town for the American Caliber K9 Seminar.

The officers and their K9s spent three days absorbing the skills of Mike Diehl of Diehl's Police K9, Paul Ludwig of Irondog K9, and Brandon Greene of American Caliber K9.

"The purpose of this training was to evaluate the K9 team and to work on, or fix, any weaknesses, to make the team better and to stay safe," Greene said. "We want to make sure the officers go home each day to their family. In many situations, these K9s are the first ones to place their lives on the line and go against an armed suspect to protect their partner. They also locate and find fleeing suspects and sniff out narcotics and get them off of our streets."

Greene said in-depth training with real life scenarios will help to keep the handler safe, the K9 safe, and the community safe.

"For over 25 years now, I have trained dogs," Greene said. "It has always been a passion of mine. Over the years of traveling from, literally coast to coast, to better my training, these two trainers (Diehl and Ludwig) are who I've learned the most from."

Diehl is retired from the Indianapolis Metropolitan PD with 37 years of police experience. He has titled many dogs to IPO3, and has won several regional and national championships. He has also competed at more than 13 world championships.

Ludwig is owner/operator of Irondog K9. He travels the world and focuses on correcting the most common issues with K9 apprehension in real life deployment and adaptive deployment techniques.

"The seminar was a huge success," Greene said. "We had agencies from all over come to attend. We had sheriff's departments, police departments, Missouri State Conservation agents, and other government agencies from Virginia, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri and Arkansas."

Greene said he hopes the attendees took away some great tools to put in their tool box.

"I hope this training helps them to catch suspects more safely and get them off the streets along with the drugs," Greene said. "We tested the teams under different real-life scenarios and changed the scenarios constantly to see how they would react and adapt to the situation. It can be chaos. Real life throws curves at you constantly. They had to be prepared. Some of the scenarios included burglaries, active shooter, officer down and many more."

Greene said this is definitely something American Caliber K9 will be hosting again.

"This was a huge success and the teams loved it," Greene said. "The teams will be back and with the calls I have been receiving, it is multiplying already for next year."

There are other groups in the U.S. who put on workshops similar to this but Greene said, it is nice to be able to put one on locally for the community and surrounding communities.

"Fredericktown was an incredible place to hold this event," Greene said. "We have so many venues and places to train: Calvary Church, the schools, the range and the parks, just to name a few. We were all over town with this training."

Greene said the whole town was very inviting and supportive of the entire training event. He said they have received numerous compliments about how awesome it was for this training to be held here in Fredericktown.

"I first would like to thank Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis," Greene said. "What an incredible person he is. He opened his town and helped tremendously to make this happen."

The community, both Fredericktown and into Farmington, were a huge support of the American Caliber K9 Seminar. Thanks to donations from the local sponsors, the officers were all able to attend the three days of training without paying any entry fees.

"I would like to thank all of the many local sponsors," Greene said. "They played a huge role in this. It's great to be in a community that gives such support for their local law enforcement."

The seminar may be over, but these K9 handlers are constantly training to stay on top of their game.