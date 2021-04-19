Karsch Boulevard dedicated in memory of Dan Peek

In a brief dedication ceremony held Saturday afternoon on a piece of ground just off Karsch Boulevard and adjacent to the Steak 'n Shake restaurant, Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe declared the busy thoroughfare as the Daniel M Peek Memorial Highway.
The newly-designated highway, which will still go by its official name of Karsch Boulevard, runs from Maple Valley Drive to Route OO.
Peek was a founding member of the iconic folk rock band America, along with co-members Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell. The group had a number of Billboard Top 40 Hits in the 70s that included "A Horse With No Name," "Ventura Highway," "Sister Golden Hair," "Tin Man," "I Need You," "You Can Do Magic" "Sandman," and "Lonely People," which Peek co-wrote with his wife, Catherine.
Peek left the group in 1977 to pursue a solo career and was considered a pioneer in contemporary Christian Rock. A Farmington High School graduate, he and his wife moved back to town the following year. Catherine continued living in Farmington following her husband's 2011 death at the age of 60 from fibrinous pericarditis. Catherine died March 11.
Taking part in the ceremony were Dan Peek's sister, Debbie Peek AuBuchon and her husband, Paul; AuBuchon's daughter, Jane Hunt, son-in-law, James, and the couple's children, Dan Peek's great-niece, Olive, and great-nephew, Henry Hunt.
Debbie Peek AuBuchon spoke for the family following the dedication.
"Even though my parents aren't here — they just passed away and they knew the dedication was coming — I'm so thrilled for Dan," she said. "I think he would have been so humbled and proud, if you can use those two words in the same sentence. We just thank everyone who got involved. There's been so much work with Larry and so many people. We're just very grateful."
