Katy Trail Ride cancelled

The five-day, 240-mile annual ride, which takes travelers through many of Missouri's rural communities, along open fields and between the Missouri River and its bordering bluffs, draws about 350 bicyclists from across the nation and overseas. The parks system decided to cancel the annual event based on a variety of factors, the most important being the safety of participants, staff and volunteers. Many of the communities and facilities used for the event are not able to accommodate the current social distancing guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.